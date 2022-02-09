Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 9, 2022 / 10:07 PM

Germany to host first NFL regular-season game in 2022 campaign

By Connor Grott

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The NFL will stage a regular-season game in Munich, Germany, next season for the first time in league history, it was announced Wednesday.

The league previously was considering three possible German host cities -- Munich, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf -- with a goal to hold its first games in the country no later than 2023.

Advertisement

The NFL plans to stage the first game at the Allianz Arena in Munich later this year, followed by Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt in 2023. The league will then return to Munich in 2024 and Frankfurt in 2025.

"We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement ahead of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Sunday.

RELATED NFL to consider removing minority coach interview rule, seek alternative

"We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at Bayern Munich's fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga."

The NFL's 2022 International Series will mark the first time that the league has returned to Germany since the nation hosted five preseason games between 1990-94.

Advertisement

Germany also had multiple host cities for teams in the NFL's overseas competitions -- the World League of American Football, NFL Europe and NFL Europa -- from 1991 to 2007, though Munich was never selected to host an event in that period.

RELATED $6,000 ticket: NFL's restricted sales drive up Super Bowl prices

There will be five NFL regular-season matchups played internationally in 2022, with three games in London, one in Mexico and one in Germany.

The Jacksonville Jaguars said in a statement Wednesday that they will return to London next season with a contest at Wembley Stadium.

NFL owners approved a resolution last year that guaranteed at least four international games per season beginning in 2022, with those games taking place in the United Kingdom, Mexico and Germany. The resolution also stated that all 32 teams would be required to play overseas at least once every eight years.

RELATED Commanders launch independent probe into allegations against Dan Snyder

The Green Bay Packers are the lone team to have never played in an international game.

In photos: 2022 Super Bowl Experience

Visitors immerse themselves in the history of the NFL at an interactive exhibition at the Los Angeles Convention Center last weekend. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

NFL to consider removing minority coach interview rule, seek alternative
NFL // 5 hours ago
NFL to consider removing minority coach interview rule, seek alternative
INGLEWOOD, Calif., Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The NFL could change or remove its requirement for teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching jobs amid a shortage of recent diverse hires, commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday in Inglewood, Calif.
$6,000 ticket: NFL's restricted sales drive up Super Bowl prices
NFL // 19 hours ago
$6,000 ticket: NFL's restricted sales drive up Super Bowl prices
INGLEWOOD, Calif., Feb. 9 (UPI) -- NFL control over ticket purchase opportunities is a major factor driving high prices for Sunday's Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, Calif., several secondary market companies said.
Super Bowl LVI: Coach Sean McVay learns from 2019 loss as Rams revel in routine
NFL // 13 hours ago
Super Bowl LVI: Coach Sean McVay learns from 2019 loss as Rams revel in routine
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay says he'll take several lessons from his last Super Bowl loss into this week's preparation. Rams players, aided by a home-field advantage, say a normal routine eases their focus.
Ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge returns to Patriots as offensive assistant
NFL // 1 day ago
Ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge returns to Patriots as offensive assistant
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge, who was fired after just two seasons as head coach of the New York Giants, has returned to the Patriots organization as an offensive assistant.
Tennessee Titans extend head coach Mike Vrabel, GM Jon Robinson
NFL // 1 day ago
Tennessee Titans extend head coach Mike Vrabel, GM Jon Robinson
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans extended the contracts of head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, the team announced.
Super Bowl: Injured Bengals TE Uzomah says he'll play, Rams TE Higbee in limbo
NFL // 1 day ago
Super Bowl: Injured Bengals TE Uzomah says he'll play, Rams TE Higbee in limbo
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals provided injury updates for their respective tight ends on the first day of Super Bowl week. The Bengals' C.J. Uzomah said he will play, while Tyler Higbee is day-to-day.
Joe Burrow, young Bengals don't feel pressure despite franchise's playoff woes
NFL // 1 day ago
Joe Burrow, young Bengals don't feel pressure despite franchise's playoff woes
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow says his young Cincinnati Bengals teammates can't fathom the magnitude of their unexpected run to Super Bowl LVI, which snapped a 31-year playoff win drought and could bring the franchise its first title.
Atlanta Falcons director of pro personnel Steve Sabo leaving franchise
NFL // 2 days ago
Atlanta Falcons director of pro personnel Steve Sabo leaving franchise
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Steve Sabo, the Atlanta Falcons' director of pro personnel, is leaving the franchise after 12 years, the team announced.
Houston Texans hire Lovie Smith as next head coach
NFL // 2 days ago
Houston Texans hire Lovie Smith as next head coach
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans hired Lovie Smith to be their next head coach Monday, the team announced.
Saints to hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as new head coach
NFL // 2 days ago
Saints to hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as new head coach
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is expected to replace Sean Payton as the franchise's next head coach.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Report: Team figure skating medal ceremony canceled after positive drug test
Report: Team figure skating medal ceremony canceled after positive drug test
$6,000 ticket: NFL's restricted sales drive up Super Bowl prices
$6,000 ticket: NFL's restricted sales drive up Super Bowl prices
Trail Blazers send C.J. McCollum to Pelicans in 7-player trade
Trail Blazers send C.J. McCollum to Pelicans in 7-player trade
Lindsey Jacobellis wins women's snowboard cross; USA's 1st gold at Beijing Olympics
Lindsey Jacobellis wins women's snowboard cross; USA's 1st gold at Beijing Olympics
Former A's, Royals player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
Former A's, Royals player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement