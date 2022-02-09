Germany to host first NFL regular-season game in 2022 campaign

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The NFL will stage a regular-season game in Munich, Germany, next season for the first time in league history, it was announced Wednesday.

The league previously was considering three possible German host cities -- Munich, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf -- with a goal to hold its first games in the country no later than 2023.

The NFL plans to stage the first game at the Allianz Arena in Munich later this year, followed by Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt in 2023. The league will then return to Munich in 2024 and Frankfurt in 2025.

"We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement ahead of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at Bayern Munich's fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga."

The NFL's 2022 International Series will mark the first time that the league has returned to Germany since the nation hosted five preseason games between 1990-94.

Germany also had multiple host cities for teams in the NFL's overseas competitions -- the World League of American Football, NFL Europe and NFL Europa -- from 1991 to 2007, though Munich was never selected to host an event in that period.

There will be five NFL regular-season matchups played internationally in 2022, with three games in London, one in Mexico and one in Germany.

The Jacksonville Jaguars said in a statement Wednesday that they will return to London next season with a contest at Wembley Stadium.

NFL owners approved a resolution last year that guaranteed at least four international games per season beginning in 2022, with those games taking place in the United Kingdom, Mexico and Germany. The resolution also stated that all 32 teams would be required to play overseas at least once every eight years.

The Green Bay Packers are the lone team to have never played in an international game.

