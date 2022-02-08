Super Bowl: Injured Bengals TE Uzomah says he'll play, Rams TE Higbee in limbo

1/5

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah says he's "not missing" Super Bowl LVI, despite his knee injury. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals provided injury updates for their respective tight ends on the first day of Super Bowl week. The Bengals' C.J. Uzomah said he will play, while Tyler Higbee is day-to-day. "I'm not missing the biggest game of my life," Uzomah told reporters Monday in a virtual media session for Super Bowl LVI Opening Night. Advertisement

"I'm not missing it. So, that's my approach going every day into rehab."

Uzomah also appeared at the Bengals' Opening Night ceremony late Monday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. He walked onto the stage, ripped a brace off his left leg and threw it on the field.

Uzomah and Higbee sustained knee injuries in the first quarters of the respective AFC Championship and NFC Championship games.

Uzomah was carted off the field during the Bengals' win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 30 in Kansas City, Mo.

RELATED Jacksonville Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as next head coach

Higbee sustained his knee injury in the Rams' win over the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 30 in Inglewood, Calif.

Neither player returned to the games. They were diagnosed with MCL sprains, but got an extra week to recover because of a off week between the title games and the Super Bowl.

Neither Rams coach Sean McVay nor Bengals coach Zac Taylor ruled out the tight ends for the Super Bowl after their initial diagnoses.

McVay told reporters Monday that Higbee isn't expected to practice early this week. The Rams are expected to take a slow approach in getting the six-year veteran back on the playing field.

"We'll see," McVay said. "He's been such a big part of this team and he's one of those glue guys on this team and I know he's going to do everything in his power, but if not, he's led that room -- he and [tight ends coach] Wes Phillips have led that room so well - and those other guys will be ready to step up.

Advertisement

"But we'll take it a day at a time with Tyler."

Uzomah, a seven-year veteran, totaled 49 catches for 493 yards and five scores in 16 starts this season.

"I'm feeling great," Uzomah said. "I spent a lot of time with the staff. ... I knew what I was getting into. It has been a grind. lots of early mornings and late nights of rehabbing. fighting through some stuff. i feel really, really good."

Higbee ranked second on the Rams with 61 receptions and third on the team with 560 receiving yards. His five receiving touchdowns also tied for third with Odell Beckham Jr.

If Higbee can't play, the Rams will likely turn to backup tight end Kendall Blanton. Drew Sample is the second tight end listed on the Bengals' depth chart.

McVay said offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, who injured his pectoral, will be reassessed later this week. The Rams also are optimistic that injured running back Darrell Henderson and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day will return to play this week.

The Bengals appear more healthy ahead of the big game. Guard Jackson Carman (back) missed practice Friday due to a groin injury but is expected to play.

The Bengals battle the Rams in Super Bowl LVI at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will air on NBC.

Advertisement

In photos: 2022 Super Bowl Experience