Tennessee Titans extend head coach Mike Vrabel, GM Jon Robinson

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans extended the contracts of head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, the team announced. Vrabel and Robinson had been under contract through the 2022 season. The terms of their new deals weren't immediately disclosed. Advertisement

"I am proud to say that Jon and Mike will be leading our football team for years to come," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under their direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans.

"Together they have developed a culture within our organization that has been essential to our success. Their values align with mine and what I want the Titans to be. They demand excellence from themselves and others, work well together, are always striving to improve and they care deeply for our players and staff."

Vrabel joined the Titans in 2018 and equaled Jack Pardee's franchise record in wins (43) over the first four seasons of his tenure. Vrabel's .614 career winning percentage is the highest in team history.

The 46-year-old Vrabel guided the Titans to the AFC Championship Game in 2019 and back-to-back AFC South titles across the past two seasons. He was named Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America this past season after leading Tennessee to a 12-5 record and the top seed in the AFC.

Robinson, meanwhile, joined the Titans in 2016. He has helped lead the team to a winning record in all six of his seasons in the Titans' front office.

In that time, Robinson has become the second-winningest general manager in Titans history with 62 victories, trailing only Floyd Reese (111 wins).