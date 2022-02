Former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, shown Dec. 12, 2021, posted a 10-23 combined record in two seasons as the Giants' head coach. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge, who was fired after just two seasons as head coach of the New York Giants, has returned to the Patriots organization as an offensive assistant. The Patriots announced the hiring of Judge on Tuesday. He was a member of Bill Belichick's coaching staff in New England from 2012-19 before becoming head coach of the Giants. Advertisement

In his final season working under Belichick before leaving for New York, Judge served as wide receivers coach in addition to his longtime role as special teams coordinator.

Judge posted a 10-23 combined record in two seasons as the Giants' head coach. He was set to become the head coach at Mississippi State -- his alma mater -- before the Giants offered him the position.

Patriots hire Joe Judge as offensive assistant: https://t.co/hWMNuw0GVQ— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2022

The Patriots are undergoing massive change on their offensive coaching staff this off-season. Former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left for the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching vacancy, and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree is expected to join McDaniels in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

It remains possible that other assistants could follow McDaniels to the Raiders. In addition, longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears is expected to retire from coaching.