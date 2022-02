1/5

NFC running back Alvin Kamara runs with the ball in the first quarter against the AFC at the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara was arrested over the weekend in Las Vegas and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department announced. Police announced Kamara's arrested late Sunday in a news release. Advertisement

The release said that patrol officers were dispatched Saturday to a local hospital where a person was reporting battery. The victim said that the incident happened at a nightclub on the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police investigators determined the victim was battered by Kamara. They located Kamara on Sunday, took him into custody without incident and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center.

Kamara posted $5,000 bail and was released. Police said late Sunday that their investigation is ongoing.

Kamara is scheduled to make an initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. PT Monday in Las Vegas, according to Clark County records.

Kamara, 26, totaled 1,337 yards from scrimmage and nine scores in 13 games this season. He has earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his five NFL seasons.

He made four catches for 23 yards in the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. The AFC team beat Kamara's NFC team 41-35 in the annual NFL all-star game.

Kamara signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension with the Saints in 2020. The contract runs through 2025, but features a potential opt-out before the 2024 season.