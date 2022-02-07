Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 7, 2022 / 6:53 PM

Saints to hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as new head coach

By Connor Grott
Saints to hire defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as new head coach
New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen (L), shown Dec. 6, 2015, will replace former Saints head coach Sean Payton (R), who stepped away from the franchise two weeks ago. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is expected to replace Sean Payton as the franchise's next head coach.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Times-Picayune on Monday that Saints officials informed Allen that he will be promoted to head coach. Allen will replace his longtime boss, Sean Payton, who stepped away from the franchise two weeks ago.

Advertisement

This will be Allen's second stint as an NFL head coach after he posted an 8-28 record as coach of the then-Oakland Raiders from 2012-14.

The Saints also interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi for their head-coaching vacancy, according to reports.

RELATED Coach Sean Payton steps away from New Orleans Saints

Allen was considered the top candidate for the position due to his success as the Saints' defensive coordinator, according to ESPN. The team also wanted to prevent a massive overhaul this off-season.

"Those eight teams that let go of head coaches, I think their situations are different than ours," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said before the team's coaching search. "We had our coach retire with a lot of really good things in place already.

Advertisement

"That doesn't mean that it can't be improved and built upon. But ... we don't see it as a wholesale culture change, roster change, anything like that."

RELATED Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'

Allen became the Saints' defensive coordinator in 2015 after Rob Ryan was fired, and he has held that role ever since. Over the past three seasons, the Saints ranked fourth in the league in both yards allowed and points allowed.

RELATED Saints star RB Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge

Latest Headlines

Saints star RB Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge
NFL // 11 hours ago
Saints star RB Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara was arrested over the weekend in Las Vegas and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department announced.
Dolphins hire 49ers OC Mike McDaniel as new coach
NFL // 12 hours ago
Dolphins hire 49ers OC Mike McDaniel as new coach
MIAMI, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will be the new coach of the Miami Dolphins, replacing fired coach Brian Flores.
Jacksonville Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as next head coach
NFL // 3 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as next head coach
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Doug Pederson, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl championship during the 2017-18 season, was hired as the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: Brian Flores claims 'false;' NFL to investigate
NFL // 4 days ago
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: Brian Flores claims 'false;' NFL to investigate
MIAMI, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross issued a response to allegations in a class-action lawsuit made by Brian Flores, calling the former coach's claims "false." The NFL is expected to investigate some of Flores' claims.
Vikings to hire Rams' Kevin O'Connell as head coach; Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan
NFL // 4 days ago
Vikings to hire Rams' Kevin O'Connell as head coach; Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings are expected to hire Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as their new head coach.
Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark to end football career due to risk of paralysis
NFL // 4 days ago
Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark to end football career due to risk of paralysis
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- New York Jets reserve offensive lineman Cameron Clark, who missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a scary spinal cord injury during training camp, has decided to end his football career.
Bills to hire former Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach
NFL // 4 days ago
Bills to hire former Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills are expected to hire former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as their new quarterbacks coach.
Ex-NFL coach Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of paying him to lose games
NFL // 4 days ago
Ex-NFL coach Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of paying him to lose games
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday that the franchise had a "four-year plan" that incentivized losing during the first two years of his tenure.
Washington's NFL team reveals new name -- the Commanders
NFL // 5 days ago
Washington's NFL team reveals new name -- the Commanders
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- After years of controversy and about 19 months after a promise to change its name, Washington, D.C.'s, NFL franchise announced Wednesday that it will now be known as the Washington Commanders.
Brian Flores: Ex-coach who sued NFL still wants job, 'humiliated' by hiring process
NFL // 5 days ago
Brian Flores: Ex-coach who sued NFL still wants job, 'humiliated' by hiring process
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Brian Flores, who sued the NFL and its teams for alleged racial discrimination against him and other Black coaches, was "humiliated" by the league's hiring process, but still wants to be an NFL coach, he said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Medal Count: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star who went missing, meets with IOC chief in Beijing
Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star who went missing, meets with IOC chief in Beijing
Hector wins Olympic giant slalom, USA's O'Brien 'alert' after scary crash
Hector wins Olympic giant slalom, USA's O'Brien 'alert' after scary crash
Dolphins hire 49ers OC Mike McDaniel as new coach
Dolphins hire 49ers OC Mike McDaniel as new coach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement