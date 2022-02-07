Houston Texans hire Lovie Smith as next head coach

Former Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith, shown Nov. 25, 2012, served as the Houston Texans' associate head coach and defensive coordinator this past season. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans hired Lovie Smith to be their next head coach Monday, the team announced. Smith replaces David Culley, who was fired by the Texans last month after just one season at the helm of the team. Advertisement

"I am excited to introduce Lovie Smith as our next head coach," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement. "He is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL and an established leader. A proven winner, Lovie has shown the ability to develop players both on and off the field for years.

"We had numerous discussions with countless coaches, executives, and players, and what revealed itself is that Lovie has both the leadership and people skills it takes to lead us forward. We both understand how much work is in front of us, but we embrace the responsibility and look forward to continuing to build a program that can have sustained success."

Smith served as the Texans' associate head coach and defensive coordinator this past season. Under Smith, Houston's defense ranked 23rd in Football Outsiders' defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA), though the team had 25 takeaways in 2021.

"I'm humbled to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans and incredibly excited to continue to work with Nick," Smith said in a news release. "I have so many friends, family, teammates and coaches to thank for supporting me and helping me continue to do what I love, which is teaching and developing players.

"I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and this city to develop a championship-level program. I'm ready to get to work and build it together."

Smith previously was the head coach of the Chicago Bears (2004-12) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15). He joined Culley's coaching staff after being fired after five seasons as head coach at the University of Illinois (2016-20).

The 63-year-old Smith has compiled an 89-87 career record as an NFL head coach. He guided the Bears to the playoffs three times, including a trip to Super Bowl XLI in February 2007. Chicago lost to the Indianapolis Colts in that championship game.