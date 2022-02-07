Trending
NFL
Feb. 7, 2022 / 10:39 PM

Atlanta Falcons director of pro personnel Steve Sabo leaving franchise

By Connor Grott

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Steve Sabo, the Atlanta Falcons' director of pro personnel, is leaving the franchise after 12 years, the team announced Monday.

In a statement released through the organization, Sabo said it was a mutual decision with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, who was hired last year to replace former GM Thomas Dimitroff. Sabo said it was "time for a new opportunity."

"The past 12 seasons have been a great ride with multiple playoff appearances including the run to Super Bowl LI in the 2016 season, among so many other victories and memories," Sabo said in the statement. "I have truly enjoyed my time in Atlanta and look forward to the future with my family."

Sabo began his tenure with the Falcons as an area scout for the Midwest and then the Southeast before being elevated to director of college scouting, a role he held for six years. He was director of player personnel for one season under Dimitroff before spending the 2021 campaign as the pro personnel director.

Prior to joining the Falcons, Sabo spent 12 years with the Cleveland Browns in a variety of pro personnel roles. He also was responsible for scouting NFL teams while assisting with advance scouting of upcoming opponents.

Sabo was a pro scout for the New Orleans Saints from 1996-98 before jumping to Cleveland.

