Feb. 7, 2022 / 7:18 AM

Dolphins hire 49ers OC Mike McDaniel as new coach

By Alex Butler

MIAMI, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will be the new coach of the Miami Dolphins, replacing fired coach Brian Flores.

The Dolphins named McDaniel their new head coach Sunday night. McDaniel, who identifies as multiracial, is the NFL's third active minority head coach.

A source told ESPN that McDaniel's contract with the Dolphins is for four years.

McDaniel, 38, started his NFL coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Denver Broncos. He worked on the staffs of the Houston Texans, Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons until he was hired in 2017 as the 49ers' run game coordinator. He was promoted to offensive coordinator last off-season.

RELATED Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: Brian Flores claims 'false;' NFL to investigate

Flores went 24-25 in three seasons as head coach of the Dolphins and was fired last month after a 9-8 campaign.

The former Dolphins coach sued the NFL -- and its 32 teams -- on Feb. 1 through a class-action lawsuit filed jointly by Wigdor LLP and Elefterakis, Elefterakis & Panek in U.S. District Court in New York.

The lawsuit alleges discrimination against him and other Black coaches. The lawsuit also claims that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100,000 for each loss during the 2019 season, an alleged incentive to improve the team's position in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

RELATED Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark to end football career due to risk of paralysis

The NFL, Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos -- who also are named in the lawsuit -- have denied the claims.

The NFL plans to investigate Flores' claims about the financial incentive Ross allegedly offered Flores.

The 49ers went 10-7 this season and had the No. 7 offense in the NFL, in terms of total yards. They were fifth in rushing offense under McDaniel, who is known for his creative schemes.

RELATED Brian Flores: Ex-coach who sued NFL still wants job, 'humiliated' by hiring process

The Dolphins were 25th in offense and 17th in rushing offense.

