Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 3, 2022 / 11:18 PM

Jacksonville Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as next head coach

By Connor Grott
Jacksonville Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as next head coach
Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson (C), shown Feb. 4, 2018, posted a 42-31-1 record and made three playoff appearances over five seasons in Philadelphia. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Doug Pederson, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl championship during the 2017-18 season, was hired as the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN, NFL Media and CBS Sports reported the tentative agreement between Pederson and the Jaguars on Thursday night. The team later confirmed the hiring of Pederson.

Advertisement

The hire ends a coaching search that started 49 days after the franchise fired Urban Meyer and 35 days after Pederson first interviewed with the Jags.

RELATED Vikings to hire Rams' Kevin O'Connell as head coach; Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan

Pederson posted a 42-31-1 record and made three playoff appearances over five seasons in Philadelphia (2016-20). The Eagles selected quarterback Carson Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick and went 7-9 in Pederson's first year, but the team reversed course and had a 13-3 mark in 2017.

The Eagles overcame the loss of Wentz late in that 2017 campaign and beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII behind the arm of backup signal-caller Nick Foles.

Pederson guided the Eagles to two additional postseason appearances in 2018 and 2019. Philadelphia finished with a 4-11-1 record in 2020, leading to the firing of Pederson after the season.

Advertisement
RELATED Raiders officially hire Patriots' Josh McDaniels as new head coach

The 54-year-old Pederson spent the 2021 season out of football, but he was the first candidate that Jacksonville interviewed for its head-coaching vacancy, according to ESPN. That initial interview took place Dec. 30, and the Jaguars conducted a second interview with him Tuesday.

The Jaguars interviewed nine others for their coaching job: Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell; Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistants Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles; Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett; Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus; former Colts head coach Jim Caldwell; Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore; former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia and University of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

The Denver Broncos hired Hackett and the Chicago Bears grabbed Eberflus, both of whom also got second interviews with the Jaguars -- as did Leftwich.

RELATED Giants hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as new head coach

Pederson replaces first-year coach Meyer, who was fired with cause Dec. 16. The Jaguars parted ways with Meyer after a 2-11 record and a string of embarrassing missteps, including viral videos of him behaving inappropriately at a bar with a woman who wasn't his wife and reports of him berating his assistant coaches.

The Jaguars have had just one winning season since 2007 and have lost 10 or more games in 10 of the last 11 years. Jacksonville finished 3-14 this past season and has the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: Brian Flores claims 'false;' NFL to investigate
NFL // 14 hours ago
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: Brian Flores claims 'false;' NFL to investigate
MIAMI, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross issued a response to allegations in a class-action lawsuit made by Brian Flores, calling the former coach's claims "false." The NFL is expected to investigate some of Flores' claims.
Vikings to hire Rams' Kevin O'Connell as head coach; Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan
NFL // 23 hours ago
Vikings to hire Rams' Kevin O'Connell as head coach; Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings are expected to hire Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as their new head coach.
Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark to end football career due to risk of paralysis
NFL // 1 day ago
Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark to end football career due to risk of paralysis
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- New York Jets reserve offensive lineman Cameron Clark, who missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a scary spinal cord injury during training camp, has decided to end his football career.
Bills to hire former Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills to hire former Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills are expected to hire former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as their new quarterbacks coach.
Ex-NFL coach Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of paying him to lose games
NFL // 1 day ago
Ex-NFL coach Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of paying him to lose games
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday that the franchise had a "four-year plan" that incentivized losing during the first two years of his tenure.
Washington's NFL team reveals new name -- the Commanders
NFL // 1 day ago
Washington's NFL team reveals new name -- the Commanders
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- After years of controversy and about 19 months after a promise to change its name, Washington, D.C.'s, NFL franchise announced Wednesday that it will now be known as the Washington Commanders.
Brian Flores: Ex-coach who sued NFL still wants job, 'humiliated' by hiring process
NFL // 1 day ago
Brian Flores: Ex-coach who sued NFL still wants job, 'humiliated' by hiring process
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Brian Flores, who sued the NFL and its teams for alleged racial discrimination against him and other Black coaches, was "humiliated" by the league's hiring process, but still wants to be an NFL coach, he said Wednesday.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo expects trade, wants to play for winner
NFL // 1 day ago
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo expects trade, wants to play for winner
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo expects to be traded this off-season and wants to play for a team that wants to "win," he told reporters.
Masterful performances in cold weather games helped shape Tom Brady's NFL legacy
NFL // 1 day ago
Masterful performances in cold weather games helped shape Tom Brady's NFL legacy
Many of Tom Brady's seemingly impossible obstacles weren't just built by an opposing defense or a dwindling game clock -- but by Mother Nature.
Ken Dorsey to replace Brian Daboll as Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator
NFL // 2 days ago
Ken Dorsey to replace Brian Daboll as Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills promoted quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator Tuesday, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: Brian Flores claims 'false;' NFL to investigate
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: Brian Flores claims 'false;' NFL to investigate
Ex-NFL coach Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of paying him to lose games
Ex-NFL coach Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of paying him to lose games
Vikings to hire Rams' Kevin O'Connell as head coach; Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan
Vikings to hire Rams' Kevin O'Connell as head coach; Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan
Kim, Shiffrin, women's hockey team among USA's best at 2022 Winter Games
Kim, Shiffrin, women's hockey team among USA's best at 2022 Winter Games
NBC starts record Olympic broadcast: how to watch
NBC starts record Olympic broadcast: how to watch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement