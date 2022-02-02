Trending
Feb. 2, 2022

Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark to end football career due to risk of paralysis

By Connor Grott

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- New York Jets reserve offensive lineman Cameron Clark, who missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a scary spinal cord injury during training camp, has decided to end his football career.

"Based on the advice of Dr. Andrew Hecht, a prominent orthopedic surgeon at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, Cameron will not be able to continue to play football for the New York Jets," Clark's agent, Alan Herman, told ESPN on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Clark was informed that he would risk paralysis if he continued to play in the NFL.

"A great young man, with a bright future, I am thankful for Cameron's peace in making his decision, however bittersweet it may be," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said in a statement. "He made it to the league because of his talent, hard work and attitude and I have every confidence that they will all continue to serve him as he transitions to the next step."

Clark, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 out of Charlotte, suffered the spinal injury Aug. 3 at the Jets' practice facility in Florham Park, N.J. He remained motionless on the ground for several minutes after going down during an 11-on-11 period.

The 6-foot-4, 308-pound guard was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. At the time, the Jets called the injury a spinal cord contusion, saying Clark would make a full recovery.

Clark's NFL career ends without him ever taking a snap in a regular-season game. He had his rookie year interrupted by a shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve.

In 2021, Clark entered training camp as a backup and was fighting for a roster spot.

