Bills to hire former Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills are expected to hire former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as their new quarterbacks coach.

ESPN, NFL Media and Syracuse.com reported the agreement between Brady and the Bills on Wednesday. Brady will replace former Bills QBs coach Ken Dorsey, who was promoted to offensive coordinator earlier this week after Brian Daboll left to become head coach of the New York Giants.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule fired Brady in December after almost two years with the team. Just a year ago, Brady had head-coaching interviews with the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

Brady worked with a variety of quarterbacks in Carolina, including Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold and Cam Newton. Prior to his time with the Panthers, he was the passing game coordinator at LSU during the Tigers' national championship season in 2019.

With Brady as offensive coordinator, the Panthers ranked 27th in points scored per game (19.9) and 23rd in yards per game (332) during the 2021 campaign.

The 32-year-old Brady will now be working with Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, who has transformed into one of the top signal-callers in the league. Over the past two seasons, Allen has tossed 73 touchdown passes to just 25 interceptions.

Allen also has been a critical contributor on the ground for the Bills. He has rushed for 14 touchdowns and averaged 5.3 yards per carry across the last two years.

Brady has never served as a quarterbacks coach, but he worked closely with Bridgewater as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.