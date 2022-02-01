Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ends speculation, retires from NFL

1/5

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he will no longer make the "competitive commitment" it takes to play in the NFL. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ended speculation about his NFL future with a retirement announcement Tuesday morning on social media, thanking fans, teammates, coaches and his family for their support. Reports emerged last week about the expected decision, but Brady, his agent and team said that he had not yet made a final decision to end his decorated football tenure. Advertisement

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition -- if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," Brady wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

"There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge every single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And i have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Brady, 44, led the NFL with 5,416 passing yards and 43 touchdowns this season. He holds career records for completions, attempts, passing yards, passing touchdowns, playoff games started, regular-season game appearances and Super Bowl titles.

The sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots retires as arguably the greatest player in NFL history.

Brady, who joined the Buccaneers after he spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, was signed through the 2022 season.

"I am going to take it day by day," Brady wrote Tuesday. "I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people's lives, just as so many have done for me."

