Ken Dorsey to replace Brian Daboll as Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills promoted quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator Tuesday, the team announced.

Dorsey replaces former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who vacated the position last week after accepting the head-coaching job with the New York Giants.

Daboll was interested in bringing Dorsey with him to New York as his offensive coordinator, but Dorsey instead opted to remain in Buffalo with star quarterback Josh Allen.

Dorsey has been working with Allen for the past three seasons. Before joining Buffalo, Dorsey served as quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2013-17.

Prior to his coaching career, the 40-year-old Dorsey played quarterback in the NFL from 2003-08. During his collegiate playing career, he guided the Miami Hurricanes to a national championship in 2001.

Allen previously advocated for Dorsey becoming the Bills' next offensive coordinator.

"I think when he got here three years ago, my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football," Allen said of Dorsey. "Just having a guy in the quarterback room that played the game, was the winningest college quarterback of all time. He was 38-2. He'll never let me forget that.

"He says it all the time, but just the way he approaches the game. He's competitive, he's smart, he works his [expletive] off. I appreciate what he's done for me over the course of my career so far."

The Bills also interviewed Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin and Las Vegas Raiders receivers coach Edgar Bennett for their offensive coordinator position.