Rams, Bengals hopeful injured tight ends Higbee, Uzomah can play in Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (C) is upended by San Francisco 49ers defender Emmanuel Moseley during the first quarter of the NFC Championship game Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are hopeful that respective tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Higbee can play in Super Bowl LVI after they each sustained knee injuries in their conference championship games. Uzomah was carted off the field in the first quarter of the Bengals' 27-24 AFC Championship victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. Higbee also sustained his injury in the first quarter of the Rams' win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Advertisement

Both players were diagnosed with MCL sprains and neither returned to their respective games. They'll each get two weeks to recover before Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Inglewood.

"It's encouraging so far," Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday, when asked about Uzomah's status. "I don't know anything further at this point but it seems to be encouraging initially."

Uzomah, a seven-year veteran, totaled 49 catches for 493 yards and five scores in 16 starts this season. He totaled the fourth-most catches and receiving yards on the team. His five scores were tied with Tyler Boyd for the third-most on the team.

Rams coach Sean McVay also provided a Higbee injury update Monday at his news conference.

"We're working through some different avenues," McVay told reporters. "He got an MCL sprain there. He's such a tough guy. We're going to do everything in our power to try to get this guy back and ready to go. But we are working some things."

Higbee, a six-year veteran, ranked second on the team with 61 receptions and third on the team with 560 receiving yards. His five receiving touchdowns also tied for third with Odell Beckham Jr.

"It'll be good to kind of figure out how we want to utilize these next couple weeks to try to get some guys that have played a lot of football, that are banged up, as healthy as possible for the 13th," McVay told reporters.

"But the only guy from Sunday's game that his game status could be in doubt for the Super Bowl would be Higbee, but we're taking that a day at a time."

Kendall Blanton and Brycen Hopkins are Higbee's backups. Tight ends Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox sit behind Uzomah on the Bengals' depth chart.

The Rams will get the advantage of no travel for the Super Bowl LVI, which will take place in their home stadium. The Bengals are expected to travel to Inglewood toward the end of game week.

The Bengals battle the Rams in Super Bowl LVI at 6:30 p.m. EST Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.

