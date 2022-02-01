Glove from Antonio Brown's Buccaneers meltdown up for auction

1/6

One of Antonio Brown's gloves from a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game went up for auction this week at Lelands. Photo courtesy of Lelands

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- One of the gloves wide receiver Antonio Brown threw into the stands during his on-field meltdown in his final game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up for auction, with a bid of nearly $1,800 as of Tuesday morning. The glove, which Brown wore on his right hand, is listed at Lelands Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions. It started with a bid of $81 and is up to 28 total bids. The latest bid for the glove was $1,718 early Tuesday. Advertisement

Brown's meltdown came in the third quarter of the Buccaneers' win over the New York Jets on Jan. 2 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Cameras caught the wide receiver in sideline exchanges with coach Bruce Arians and teammate Mike Evans.

Brown eventually pulled his pads off over his head and tossed them to the ground. He then walked down the sideline and threw more equipment into the stands, including his gloves.

Brown jogged through the end zone, waved his arms to excite the crowd and ended the episode by exiting through the tunnel. He then left the stadium.

The Buccaneers released Brown four days later.

RELATED Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially release WR Antonio Brown

"The glove is white, with a black Nike [logo] on the back," Lelands said in a description for the glove. "Inside, at the wrist, the glove also has an NFL logo and an 'Apollo Nia' tag. The outside of the glove has a Las Vegas Raiders logo, from when Brown played for the Raiders, that has been blackened out.

"On the outside back of the wrist band is imprinted 'Superbad.' The glove is a tangible memento from an iconic NFL moment."

Brown cleared waivers and is officially a free agent this off-season. Last month, he used his social media accounts to proclaim his interest in joining the Baltimore Ravens.

The auction for the glove ends Feb. 12.