Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3), shown Oct. 3, 2021, and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will replace Green Bay Packers gunslinger Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Minnesota Vikings signal-caller Kirk Cousins were added to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster as injury replacements, it was announced Monday. Wilson replaces Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady, who pulled out of Sunday's game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas because of a shoulder injury. Brady, a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, rarely plays in the annual event.

ESPN reported that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott declined to compete in this weekend's Pro Bowl to give himself additional time to rest after a season filled with injuries.

Meanwhile, Cousins fills in for Green Bay Packers gunslinger Aaron Rodgers in this year's Pro Bowl. Rodgers also was forced to withdraw from the game because of an injury.

Cousins finished 14th in the NFL in QBR this past season. He has now been named to the Pro Bowl three times in 10 seasons.

Wilson, who missed three games with a finger injury, ended the year ninth in Total QBR. He has been recognized as a Pro Bowler nine times over his 10 seasons in the league.

Wilson's teammates, Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs, made the NFC Pro Bowl team on the initial ballot.