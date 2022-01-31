Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 31, 2022 / 8:31 PM

Raiders officially hire Patriots' Josh McDaniels as new head coach

By Connor Grott
Raiders officially hire Patriots' Josh McDaniels as new head coach
Former New England Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels (L), shown Jan. 16, 2016, served as the team's offensive coordinator since 2012. File Photo by Kelvin Ma/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders officially hired longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.

The Raiders introduced McDaniels and new general manager Dave Ziegler during a news conference Monday. McDaniels replaces interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, and Ziegler takes over for Mike Mayock, who was fired earlier this month.

Advertisement

McDaniels, who served as head coach of the Denver Broncos for two seasons (2009-10), interviewed for the Raiders' head-coaching position Saturday. On Sunday, reports surfaced that McDaniels was offered the job and contracts were being finalized.

"I've been patient," McDaniels said Monday. "I've been selective, maybe to a fault sometimes. People wanted me to do things a little earlier than maybe I did them, but it was going to take a special place for me to really leave where I was. I found that here in Las Vegas."

The 45-year-old McDaniels posted an 11-17 record in his two seasons with the Broncos. The organization fired him after Week 13 of the 2010 campaign following Denver's 3-9 start.

Advertisement

McDaniels, who spent his first eight NFL seasons in New England (2001-08), eventually returned to the Patriots in 2012 after his failed head-coaching stint in Denver. He had held the Patriots' offensive coordinator position since that 2012 season and was the longest-tenured offensive coordinator with the same team in the league.

RELATED Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft

McDaniels briefly accepted the Indianapolis Colts' head-coaching position in 2018, but he later decided not to take it. The Colts had announced the hire, but McDaniels never showed up. Frank Reich was later hired to fill the vacancy.

Of his 21 seasons in the NFL, 18 have come in New England. McDaniels -- a six-time Super Bowl champion -- also served as the then-St. Louis Rams' offensive coordinator in 2011.

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned Oct. 11 after reports that emails he wrote before he was hired by the franchise in 2018 contained racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language. Bisaccia was elevated to interim coach and guided the team to a wild-card berth.

RELATED Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022

Latest Headlines

Rams come back to beat 49ers in NFC Championship, head to Super Bowl
NFL // 21 hours ago
Rams come back to beat 49ers in NFC Championship, head to Super Bowl
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams finally overcame the division rival San Francisco 49ers with a thrilling 20-17 win in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Bengals storm back to beat Chiefs in AFC Championship, on to Super Bowl LVI
NFL // 1 day ago
Bengals storm back to beat Chiefs in AFC Championship, on to Super Bowl LVI
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals stormed back from an 18-point deficit and rallied for a 27-24 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tom Brady is expected to retire from NFL after 22 seasons, reports say
NFL // 2 days ago
Tom Brady is expected to retire from NFL after 22 seasons, reports say
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Tom Brady is expected to retire from football after 22 seasons in the NFL, ending his record-setting career, reports said Saturday.
Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft
NFL // 2 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert will step down from his role with the organization after the 2022 NFL Draft in April, team owner Art Rooney II said.
Giants hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as new head coach
NFL // 3 days ago
Giants hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as new head coach
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach, the team announced.
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Two NFL teams will emerge Sunday night with invitations to Super Bowl LVI. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. The Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC finale.
NFL conference championships, Australian Open finales headline weekend sports
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL conference championships, Australian Open finales headline weekend sports
MIAMI, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The final four of the NFL playoffs and the men's and women's finals of the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament are the main sporting events this weekend.
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
NFL // 3 days ago
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn both are expected to return to the franchise next season.
Bears hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach
NFL // 4 days ago
Bears hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears hired Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their new head coach, the team announced.
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, two-time Super Bowl champ, to retire
NFL // 4 days ago
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, two-time Super Bowl champ, to retire
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger will retire from the NFL, ending a decorated 18-year tenure, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced Thursday on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rams come back to beat 49ers in NFC Championship, head to Super Bowl
Rams come back to beat 49ers in NFC Championship, head to Super Bowl
Rafael Nadal wins 2022 Australian Open, record 21st title
Rafael Nadal wins 2022 Australian Open, record 21st title
Bengals storm back to beat Chiefs in AFC Championship, on to Super Bowl LVI
Bengals storm back to beat Chiefs in AFC Championship, on to Super Bowl LVI
Life Is Good was far too good for Knicks Go
Life Is Good was far too good for Knicks Go
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement