Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 30, 2022 / 10:52 PM

NFC Championship: Rams conquer 49ers, return to Super Bowl

By Connor Grott
NFC Championship: Rams conquer 49ers, return to Super Bowl
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), shown Jan. 17, recorded 337 passing yards and two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams finally overcame the division rival San Francisco 49ers with a thrilling 20-17 win in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Rams, who had lost six straight games against the 49ers, rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a berth in the Super Bowl for the second time in the past four seasons.

Advertisement

Matthew Stafford and the Rams will host the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in next month's Super Bowl, which will take place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium. The Bengals defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime earlier Sunday.

After 54 consecutive Super Bowls without an NFL team competing in its own venue, the Rams are the second franchise to do it in the past two seasons after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers broke that streak last year.

Advertisement
RELATED AFC Championship: Bengals rally past Chiefs in OT, reach third Super Bowl

"You can't write the story any better," Stafford said. "I'm at a loss for words. I'm just having a blast playing ball with these guys and, shoot, we've got one more at the home stadium. Let's get it done."

After a scoreless opening quarter, the Rams took a 7-0 lead midway through the second frame when Stafford connected with star receiver Cooper Kupp for a 16-yard touchdown.

The Niners responded less than three minutes later and tied the game with Deebo Samuel's 44-yard receiving touchdown. The 49ers took a 10-7 lead into halftime after Robbie Gould booted a 38-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

RELATED NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths

San Francisco went ahead 17-7 late in the third quarter when superstar tight end George Kittle brought down a 16-yard touchdown for the 49ers, who were trying to reach their second Super Bowl in the last three seasons.

The Rams quickly answered with Kupp's second touchdown of the game, trimming their deficit to 17-14 with 13:30 remaining in the fourth. A pair of field goals by Matt Gay put Los Angeles in front with 1:46 to go.

The Rams' defense then clinched the victory when Aaron Donald grabbed 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and forced him to fling a short pass to running back JaMycal Hasty. The ball bounced off Hasty's hands and fell into the arms of Travin Howard for the interception.

After a few kneels by Stafford, the Rams were back in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2018-19 season, when they lost 13-3 to the New England Patriots.

"I've got total trust and confidence in that defense, man," Stafford said. "They've been unbelievable all year. Way to freakin' ice the game. I loved it."

Stafford finished with 337 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Rams. Kupp had 11 catches for 142 yards and two scores, while Odell Beckham Jr. ended with nine grabs for 113 yards.

Garoppolo was 16 of 30 passing for 232 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Samuel compiled 98 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, and Kittle had just two receptions for 27 yards and his receiving score.

The Rams' lone Super Bowl victory in franchise history came during the 1999-2000 season, when the team beat the Tennessee Titans.

Latest Headlines

AFC Championship: Bengals rally past Chiefs in OT, reach third Super Bowl
NFL // 3 hours ago
AFC Championship: Bengals rally past Chiefs in OT, reach third Super Bowl
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals stormed back from an 18-point deficit and rallied for a 27-24 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tom Brady is expected to retire from NFL after 22 seasons, reports say
NFL // 1 day ago
Tom Brady is expected to retire from NFL after 22 seasons, reports say
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Tom Brady is expected to retire from football after 22 seasons in the NFL, ending his record-setting career, reports said Saturday.
Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft
NFL // 2 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert will step down from his role with the organization after the 2022 NFL Draft in April, team owner Art Rooney II said.
Giants hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as new head coach
NFL // 2 days ago
Giants hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as new head coach
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach, the team announced.
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Two NFL teams will emerge Sunday night with invitations to Super Bowl LVI. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. The Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC finale.
NFL conference championships, Australian Open finales headline weekend sports
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL conference championships, Australian Open finales headline weekend sports
MIAMI, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The final four of the NFL playoffs and the men's and women's finals of the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament are the main sporting events this weekend.
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
NFL // 3 days ago
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn both are expected to return to the franchise next season.
Bears hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach
NFL // 3 days ago
Bears hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears hired Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their new head coach, the team announced.
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, two-time Super Bowl champ, to retire
NFL // 3 days ago
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, two-time Super Bowl champ, to retire
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger will retire from the NFL, ending a decorated 18-year tenure, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced Thursday on social media.
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
NFL // 3 days ago
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Elijah "E.J." Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, plans to play college football at Temple University, the Phoenix-area high school quarterback announced on Twitter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rafael Nadal wins 2022 Australian Open, record 21st title
Rafael Nadal wins 2022 Australian Open, record 21st title
AFC Championship: Bengals rally past Chiefs in OT, reach third Super Bowl
AFC Championship: Bengals rally past Chiefs in OT, reach third Super Bowl
76ers fan banned indefinitely for taunting Lakers' Carmelo Anthony
76ers fan banned indefinitely for taunting Lakers' Carmelo Anthony
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement