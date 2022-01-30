Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 30, 2022 / 7:33 PM

AFC Championship: Bengals rally past Chiefs in OT, reach third Super Bowl

By Connor Grott
AFC Championship: Bengals rally past Chiefs in OT, reach third Super Bowl
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his overtime field goal to win the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Dave Kaup/EPA-EFE

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals stormed back from an 18-point deficit and rallied for a 27-24 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

With the comeback victory, the Bengals clinched their third Super Bowl berth in franchise history. Cincinnati last reached the NFL's championship game during the 1988-89 season, when the team lost 20-16 to Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII.

Advertisement

The Bengals will play either the Los Angeles Rams or 49ers in next month's Super Bowl. The Rams and Niners faced off Sunday night in the NFC title game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

"Usually when you lose the coin flip to those guys you're going home," Burrow said. "Our defense really stepped up and made plays in the second half. And on offense, we made plays when we had to.

Advertisement
RELATED NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths

"I thought the offensive line played really well all day. We started running the ball there at the end and that's exciting. Big win for us."

RELATED Chiefs top Bills in OT thriller, reach fourth straight AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs raced out to a 21-3 lead with 5:04 left before halftime after three touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes. From that point on, however, the Bengals' defense managed to stymie Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-powered offense.

The Bengals began their rally just before the end of the first half, when Burrow hit backup running back Samaje Perine for a 41-yard touchdown with 1:05 left before halftime.

Late in the third quarter, Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson drilled a 31-yard field goal to make it 21-13. A few minutes later, Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for a 2-yard touchdown and Trent Taylor on the subsequent 2-point conversion to tie the game at 21-21.

RELATED Bengals upset top-seeded Titans with last-second FG, reach AFC title game

McPherson converted a 52-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to give Cincinnati its first lead of the game at 24-21. But Harrison Butker's 44-yard kick as time expired in regulation sent the contest to overtime, a week after his 49-yarder on the last play of regulation did the same against the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

The Chiefs again won the overtime coin flip to receive the ball first in the extra quarter, but Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell intercepted Mahomes on the third play. Burrow and the Bengals took over and quickly worked their way down the field.

McPherson then booted a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 remaining in overtime to put Cincinnati in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. The Bengals' successful rally from the 18-point deficit tied an AFC title game record.

"I was hoping we could get the ball in the end zone," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "I probably gave the wrong play, first of all. I could have given them something better than that. I'll take responsibility for that one."

Burrow completed 23 of his 38 pass attempts for 250 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Bengals running back Joe Mixon had 21 carries for 88 yards and three catches for 27 yards.

Mahomes was 26 of 39 passing for 275 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Travis Kelce led the team with 10 receptions for 95 yards and a score.

Kansas City was attempting to reach its third consecutive Super Bowl. The Chiefs won the championship during the 2019-20 season before losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Tom Brady is expected to retire from NFL after 22 seasons, reports say
NFL // 1 day ago
Tom Brady is expected to retire from NFL after 22 seasons, reports say
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Tom Brady is expected to retire from football after 22 seasons in the NFL, ending his record-setting career, reports said Saturday.
Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft
NFL // 1 day ago
Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert will step down from his role with the organization after the 2022 NFL Draft in April, team owner Art Rooney II said.
Giants hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as new head coach
NFL // 1 day ago
Giants hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as new head coach
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach, the team announced.
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Two NFL teams will emerge Sunday night with invitations to Super Bowl LVI. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. The Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC finale.
NFL conference championships, Australian Open finales headline weekend sports
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL conference championships, Australian Open finales headline weekend sports
MIAMI, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The final four of the NFL playoffs and the men's and women's finals of the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament are the main sporting events this weekend.
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
NFL // 2 days ago
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn both are expected to return to the franchise next season.
Bears hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach
NFL // 2 days ago
Bears hire Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears hired Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their new head coach, the team announced.
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, two-time Super Bowl champ, to retire
NFL // 3 days ago
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, two-time Super Bowl champ, to retire
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger will retire from the NFL, ending a decorated 18-year tenure, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced Thursday on social media.
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
NFL // 3 days ago
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Elijah "E.J." Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, plans to play college football at Temple University, the Phoenix-area high school quarterback announced on Twitter.
Broncos to hire Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as head coach
NFL // 3 days ago
Broncos to hire Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as head coach
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos plan to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rafael Nadal wins 2022 Australian Open, record 21st title
Rafael Nadal wins 2022 Australian Open, record 21st title
76ers fan banned indefinitely for taunting Lakers' Carmelo Anthony
76ers fan banned indefinitely for taunting Lakers' Carmelo Anthony
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Chiefs, Rams-49ers fight for Super Bowl berths
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Watch: Medvedev calls official 'small cat' in rant at Australian Open
Watch: Medvedev calls official 'small cat' in rant at Australian Open
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement