Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams during their NFC Divisional playoff game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 23. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Tom Brady will retire from football after 22 seasons in the NFL, ending his record-setting career, reports said Saturday. Brady, 44, has not yet formally announced his retirement but decided it was time to retire after his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, lost to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, sources told ESPN. Advertisement

His retirement was confirmed by NFL.com, which noted that last week's loss would end up being Brady's final NFL game after the team was eliminated from the playoffs.

Brady's decision to retire was based on factors including his family, his health and the possibility that the Buccaneers roster will likely make significant changes, sources told ESPN.

On Monday, the quarterback hinted that he was considering retirement, saying that his family would play a significant role in determining whether he would play next season.