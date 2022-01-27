Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, two-time Super Bowl champ, to retire

1/5

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who announced his retirement Thursday, is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger will retire from the NFL, ending a decorated 18-year tenure, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced Thursday on social media. "The journey has been exhilarating, defined by relationships and fueled by a spirit of competition," Roethlisberger said in a video posted to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. Advertisement

"Yet the time has come for me to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man."

Roethlisberger, 39, sat alongside his wife, Ashley, sons Benjamin and Bodie, and daughter Baylee as he announced his departure from football.

Roethlisberger posted a 165-81-1 record in 249 regular-season games. He is the Steelers' franchise record holder for career passing yards and touchdowns.

"I don't know how to put into words what the game of football has meant to me and what a blessing it has been," Roethlisberger said. "While I know with confidence i have given my all to the game, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all it has given me.

Advertisement

"A boy from Findlay, Ohio, with NFL dreams, developed in Oxford [Ohio] at Miami University, blessed with the honor of 18 seasons as a Pittsburgh Steeler and a place to call home."

Roethlisberger attended Findlay High School and starred for three seasons at Miami University. The Steelers selected him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. The 2004 Offensive Rookie of the Year went 13-3 in his first season. He led the team to Super Bowl titles in 2006 and 2009.

He led the Steelers to a 9-7 record in 2021. Roethlisberger completed 64.5% of his throws for 3,740 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 16 appearances this season. The six-time Pro Bowl selection ranks fifth all-time with 64,088 passing yards. His 418 passing touchdowns rank eight in NFL history.

Roethlisberger was sacked an NFL-record 554 times over his 18-year career.

Mason Rudolph is the only quarterback under contract with the Steelers through the 2022 season.

