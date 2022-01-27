Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Elijah "E.J." Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, plans to play college football at Temple University, the Phoenix-area high school quarterback announced on Twitter.

Warner made his collegiate commitment late Wednesday on the social media platform. The Brophy College Preparatory senior completed 64.5% of his throws for 2,742 yards, 26 scores and eight interceptions last season. He led the team to a 7-5 record.

"Great city," Kurt Warner tweeted Wednesday, in reference to the Philadelphia-based Temple campus. "Great school. Great opportunity. Philly, here we come!"

Warner also received offers from Ball State, UConn, Hawaii, Colorado State and several other schools. The 6-foot, 192-pound quarterback is expected to sign his national letter of intent next week.

"E.J. is one of the sharpest and smartest football players I have ever been around," Brophy head coach Jason Jewell told the Arizona Republic. "He absolutely loves football and is a student of the game."

Warner is the No. 147 high school quarterback prospect in the country, according to 247Sports' rankings for the class of 2022. He is the No. 37 prospect from Arizona.

Elijah is one of Kurt and Brenda Warner's seven children. Son Kade Warner, 24, was an All-State wide receiver in Arizona and went on to play the same position at Nebraska. He totaled 166 yards on 14 catches in 13 games as a graduate transfer last season at Kansas State.

Temple went 3-9 last season and 1-6 in 2020. Georgia transfer D'Wan Mathis, who was the Owls' starting quarterback to start last season, completed 59.5% of his throws for 1,223 yards, six scores and four interceptions in seven games. The redshirt freshman is expected to return in 2022.

Justin Lynch, who appeared in 11 games last season and threw four touchdowns for the Owls, transferred to Northern Illinois this off-season.

Temple battles Duke in the first game of the 2022 regular season on Sept. 3 at Durham, N.C.