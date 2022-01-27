Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 27, 2022 / 9:55 AM

Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple

By Alex Butler

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Elijah "E.J." Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, plans to play college football at Temple University, the Phoenix-area high school quarterback announced on Twitter.

Warner made his collegiate commitment late Wednesday on the social media platform. The Brophy College Preparatory senior completed 64.5% of his throws for 2,742 yards, 26 scores and eight interceptions last season. He led the team to a 7-5 record.

Advertisement

"Great city," Kurt Warner tweeted Wednesday, in reference to the Philadelphia-based Temple campus. "Great school. Great opportunity. Philly, here we come!"

Warner also received offers from Ball State, UConn, Hawaii, Colorado State and several other schools. The 6-foot, 192-pound quarterback is expected to sign his national letter of intent next week.

RELATED Broncos to hire Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as head coach

"E.J. is one of the sharpest and smartest football players I have ever been around," Brophy head coach Jason Jewell told the Arizona Republic. "He absolutely loves football and is a student of the game."

Warner is the No. 147 high school quarterback prospect in the country, according to 247Sports' rankings for the class of 2022. He is the No. 37 prospect from Arizona.

Advertisement

Elijah is one of Kurt and Brenda Warner's seven children. Son Kade Warner, 24, was an All-State wide receiver in Arizona and went on to play the same position at Nebraska. He totaled 166 yards on 14 catches in 13 games as a graduate transfer last season at Kansas State.

RELATED Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks retires from NFL after slew of injuries

Temple went 3-9 last season and 1-6 in 2020. Georgia transfer D'Wan Mathis, who was the Owls' starting quarterback to start last season, completed 59.5% of his throws for 1,223 yards, six scores and four interceptions in seven games. The redshirt freshman is expected to return in 2022.

Justin Lynch, who appeared in 11 games last season and threw four touchdowns for the Owls, transferred to Northern Illinois this off-season.

Temple battles Duke in the first game of the 2022 regular season on Sept. 3 at Durham, N.C.

RELATED Packers' Aaron Rodgers to decide future by March franchise tag deadline

Latest Headlines

Broncos to hire Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as head coach
NFL // 2 hours ago
Broncos to hire Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as head coach
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos plan to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.
Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks retires from NFL after slew of injuries
NFL // 11 hours ago
Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks retires from NFL after slew of injuries
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl offensive lineman Brandon Brooks announced his retirement Wednesday after a decade in the NFL.
Chiefs fans donate more than $250K to Buffalo children's hospital after playoff win
NFL // 12 hours ago
Chiefs fans donate more than $250K to Buffalo children's hospital after playoff win
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Just days after Kansas City handed the Bills one of the most crushing playoff losses in franchise history, Chiefs fans raised more than $250,000 for the Buffalo community.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to decide future by March franchise tag deadline
NFL // 1 day ago
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to decide future by March franchise tag deadline
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to decide on his future with the Green Bay Packers before the franchise tag deadline in mid-March, the 17-year veteran announced.
Chiefs-Bills game tops TV ratings for NFL's historic divisional round
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs-Bills game tops TV ratings for NFL's historic divisional round
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sunday's thrilling postseason matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills was the most-watched NFL divisional playoff game on any network in five years.
Coach Sean Payton steps away from New Orleans Saints
NFL // 1 day ago
Coach Sean Payton steps away from New Orleans Saints
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sean Payton decided to leave as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, despite three years remaining on his contract with the NFC South franchise, he told reporters Tuesday.
Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds
NFL // 2 days ago
Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown wants to play for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady hints at retirement, wants to spend more time with family
NFL // 2 days ago
Buccaneers' Tom Brady hints at retirement, wants to spend more time with family
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his future in the NFL on Monday, indicating that family will play a significant role in determining whether he will retire or play next season.
Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'
NFL // 2 days ago
Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson acknowledged Monday that head coach Sean Payton's status with the franchise remains uncertain for the 2022 season.
Chiefs top Bills in OT thriller, reach fourth straight AFC Championship Game
NFL // 3 days ago
Chiefs top Bills in OT thriller, reach fourth straight AFC Championship Game
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs staged an improbable final drive in regulation and ultimately rallied for a 42-36 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium to conclude a wild divisional-round weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australian Open semis: Nadal seeks men's record; all-U.S. women's final possible
Australian Open semis: Nadal seeks men's record; all-U.S. women's final possible
Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds
Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds
Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna erected at site of 2020 helicopter crash
Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna erected at site of 2020 helicopter crash
Chiefs fans donate more than $250K to Buffalo children's hospital after playoff win
Chiefs fans donate more than $250K to Buffalo children's hospital after playoff win
Australian Open tennis: American Danielle Collins, Stefanos Tsitsipas earn semifinal spots
Australian Open tennis: American Danielle Collins, Stefanos Tsitsipas earn semifinal spots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement