NFL
Jan. 27, 2022 / 8:46 AM

Broncos to hire Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as head coach

By Alex Butler

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos plan to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Washington Post early Thursday that the Broncos are finalizing a deal to hire Hackett. The Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio on Jan. 9.

Hackett, 42, spent the last three seasons as Packers offensive coordinator. He held previous roles as an offensive assistant, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hackett also coached linebackers at UC Davis, was an offensive assistant, coordinator's assistant and recruiting coordinator at Stanford and an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Syracuse.

He has no head coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level.

The Broncos went 7-10 in finished in last place in the AFC West for the second-consecutive season. They haven't made the playoffs since Peyton Manning was on their roster for a title run in 2015-16.

The Packers ranked No. 10 and No. 5 in offensive yards in 2021 and 2020, respectively. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the reigning MVP, led the NFL with 48 touchdown passes in 2020 and logged the best passer rating in the NFL for each of the past two seasons.

The Broncos ranked 19th in yards in 2021, 23rd in 2020 and 28th in 2019.

