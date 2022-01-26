Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks retires from NFL after slew of injuries

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl offensive lineman Brandon Brooks announced his retirement Wednesday after a decade in the NFL.

The 32-year-old Brooks has been impacted greatly by injuries in recent years. The veteran right guard tore his right Achilles tendon in a 2018 playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints, but he recovered quickly enough to play every game in 2019.

Brooks then suffered a left Achilles tear in June 2020 that caused him to miss the entire season.

In Week 2 of this past season, Brooks suffered a season-ending pectoral injury. The former third-round draft pick told reporters Wednesday that he had been contemplating retirement since last off-season.

"After all of these injuries, I just realized, at what point do you listen to your body? I think my body was just telling me I had to make a decision, and I think at this point in time, I think it's the right decision," Brooks said.

The Houston Texans drafted Brooks in 2012 out of Miami (Ohio). He played his first four seasons in Houston before signing a five-year contract with the Eagles in 2016.

Brooks was named to the Pro Bowl in three consecutive seasons from 2017-19, and he played a critical role in helping deliver Philadelphia its first Super Bowl championship during the 2017-18 campaign.