Jan. 26, 2022 / 9:52 PM

Chiefs fans donate more than $250K to Buffalo children's hospital after playoff win

By Connor Grott
Kansas City Chiefs fans have donated $255,017 to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo as of late Wednesday afternoon. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Just days after Kansas City handed the Bills one of the most crushing playoff losses in franchise history, Chiefs fans raised more than $250,000 for the Buffalo community.

Inspired by previous fundraising efforts from the Bills' fanbase, Chiefs fans celebrated their team's big overtime win by sending donations to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo. According to the hospital, Chiefs fans have donated $255,017 as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Starting Tuesday, Chiefs fans began donating to the hospital in increments of $13 in honor of the 13 seconds it took for Kansas City's offense to drive down the field to tie the AFC divisional-round playoff game at the end of regulation. The Chiefs went on to win 42-36 in overtime.

Chiefs fans initially planned to donate in $13 increments to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' charity, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. That idea changed when Chiefs fans learned more about the Bills fans' tradition of giving back to other teams.

The Oishei Children's Hospital became strongly connected to Bills quarterback Josh Allen after fans donated in $17 increments -- totaling $1.1 million -- in honor of Allen's grandmother, Patricia, who died in 2020.

One of the most notable examples of the Bills fans' tradition came in 2017 when former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton found wide receiver Tyler Boyd for a game-winning touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens that directly led to the Bills securing a postseason berth for the first time in 17 years.

To show their appreciation, Bills fans donated in $17 increments and raised more than $442,000 for the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation.

Last year, Bills fans donated to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's charity after a playoff win over Baltimore.

Most recently, the Bills' fanbase led donation efforts in honor of Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White suffering a significant knee injury, giving back to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in his hometown, among other foundations.

