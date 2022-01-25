Chiefs-Bills game tops TV ratings for NFL's historic divisional round

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sunday's thrilling postseason matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills was the most-watched NFL divisional playoff game on any network in five years, it was announced Tuesday.
The Chiefs' dramatic 42-36 overtime win over the Bills averaged 42.7 million viewers Sunday, according to figures released by ViacomCBS. The network said the game peaked with 51.6 million viewers, marking the second consecutive week that CBS' primetime NFL game topped the 50-million viewer mark.