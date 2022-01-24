Trending
NFL
Jan. 24, 2022 / 11:59 PM

Buccaneers' Tom Brady hints at retirement, wants to spend more time with family

By Connor Grott
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Just a day removed from being eliminated in the playoffs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his future in the NFL on Monday, indicating that family will play a significant role in determining whether he will retire or play next season.

Brady hinted that if he were to announce his retirement, he could walk away "proud and satisfied," even though the Buccaneers lost 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday.

"I think as I've gotten older, I think the best part is football is extremely important in my life, and it means a lot to me. And I care a lot about what we're trying to accomplish as a team and I care a lot about my teammates," Brady said on his Let's Go podcast with Jim Gray. "The biggest difference now that I'm older is I have kids now, too, you know.

"And I care about them a lot as well. They've been my biggest supporters. My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there, and she deserves what she needs from me as a husband. And my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.

"I'm going to spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they've really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want, it's what we want as a family."

Brady noted that he will spend "a lot of time" with his family this off-season to "figure out in the future what's next."

The 44-year-old Brady has three children. His oldest child, Jack, is 14 years old and lives with his mother, actress Bridget Moynahan, in New York. Brady also has a 12-year-old son, Benjamin, and a 9-year-old daughter, Vivian, who live with him and his wife, supermodel and philanthropist Gisele Bundchen.

