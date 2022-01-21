NFL divisional playoffs, Australian Open, UFC title fights pack weekend sports schedule

1/6

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers face the Green Bay Packers in the NFL playoffs at 8:15 p.m. EST Saturday in Green Bay, Wis. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Four NFL divisional-round playoff games, dozens of Australian Open tennis Grand Slam matches, two UFC title fights and hundreds of NBA, college basketball, NHL and soccer games pack this weekend's sports schedule. A boxing title bout and a PGA Tour golf tournament also will keep sports fans entertained from Friday through Sunday. Advertisement

The NFL playoffs and the tennis Grand Slam tournament are the main events of the weekend as football teams and tennis players vie for the top prizes in their respective sports.

The Australian Open, which started Monday in Melbourne, runs through Jan. 30. The NFL playoffs conclude with Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif.

NFL playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans take the field for the first game of the NFL's divisional-round weekend. Tennessee is a slight favorite. That game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Nashville and airs on CBS.

The Titans are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and earned a first-round bye. The Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round and look to win just their second playoff game in more than three decades.

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers earned the top seed in the NFC. They host the San Francisco 49ers in another divisional-round game at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers are 5.5 or 6-point favorites, according to most sports books. The Packers-49ers game airs on Fox.

Sunday's slate features the other two divisional-round games. Tom Brady's reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in the first game at 3 p.m. on NBC.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs then host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.

The Buccaneers and Chiefs are slight favorites to win and to advance to the NFC and AFC title games, respectively.

Australian Open

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, continues with dozens of matches this weekend.

Third-round action runs through 7 a.m. EST Friday in the United States. The fourth round continues with live coverage through Sunday. Live Round of 16 coverage runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on ESPN+. Live coverage continues from 9 to 11:30 p.m. each day on ESPN2.

Late tennis matches also air live each day from 11:30 p.m. through 7 a.m. Friday through early Monday on ESPN+.

No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia, No. 2 Aryna Sabalekna of Belarus and No. 13 Naomi Osaka of Japan are among the top women in action Friday on the singles circuit.

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, No. 5 Andrey Rublev of Russia and No. 6 Rafael Nadal of Spain will be the top men to compete in third-round matches Friday in Melbourne.

UFC title fights

A pair of UFC title fights are on the main card for UFC 270 on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif. The main card features five fights and is expected to start at 10 p.m. EST Saturday on ESPN+. Preliminary fights start at 8 p.m. and air on ESPN and ESPN+.

Francis Ngannou (16-3) and Ciryl Gane (10-0) face off in the main event. The co-main event features Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) and Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1).

Ngannou won the heavyweight title in March with a knockout of Sipe Miocic. Gane won an interim heavyweight belt with a win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

Ngannou won each of his last five fights, while Gane remains undefeated.

Moreno became the first Mexican-born UFC champion with a submission of Figueiredo in a flyweight title fight at UFC 263 in June. The two fought to a draw in their first matchup in 2020. Figueiredo won five-consecutive fights before the draw.

Moreno's last loss came in 2018. Gane is a slight favorite to beat Ngannou. Moreno is expected to retain his title.

The main card also features a middleweight fight between Rodolfo Vieira and Wellington Turman. Cody Stamann will face Said Nurmagomedov in a bantamweight fight. The final fight before the co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Michel Pereira and Andre Fialho.

Weekend schedule (all times EST)

Friday

Tennis

Australian Open from 11:30 p.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday on ESPN+; from 9 to 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2; from 11:30 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday on ESPN+

Soccer

Premier League: Norwich at Watford at 3 p.m. on USA

La Liga: Real Betis at Espanyol at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Golf

The American Express: Second round from 3 to 7 p.m. on Golf Channel

College basketball

Men's

Illinois at Maryland at 7 p.m. on FS1

Michigan State at Wisconsin at 9 p.m. on FS1

Women's

Colorado at Arizona State at 7 p.m. on Pac 12 Network

NHL

Rangers at Hurricanes at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Penguins at Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Stars at Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Coyotes at Islanders at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Wild at Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. on NHL Network

Panthers at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Lightning at Ducks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Blues at Kraken at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA

Bulls at Bucks at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Tennis

Australian Open from 11:30 p.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+; from 9 to 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2; from 11:30 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday on ESPN+

Soccer

Premier League: Aston Villa at Everton at 7:30 a.m. on USA

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at TSG Hoffenheim at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Wolves at Brentford at 10 a.m. on Peacock

Premier League: Newcastle at Leeds at 10 a.m. on USA

Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United at 10 a.m. on Peacock

Serie A: Venezia at Inter Milan at noon on beIN Sports

Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

La Liga: Celta Vigo at Sevilla at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Valencia at Atletico at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

College basketball

Men's

Syracuse at Duke at noon on ESPN

Villanova at Georgetown at noon on Fox

West Virginia at Texas Tech at noon on ESPN2

Kentucky at Auburn at 1 p.m. on CBS

Oklahoma State at Texas at 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Florida State at Miami at 2 p.m. on ESPN

Colorado State at Air Force at 2 p.m. on FS1

Nebraska at Ohio State at 2:15 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Saint Joseph's at VCU at 2:30 p.m. on USA

Baylor at Oklahoma at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Missouri State at Loyola at 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN

Kansas at Kansas State at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

TCU at Iowa State at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Notre Dame at Louisville at 4 p.m. on ESPN

East Carolina at Houston at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

LSU at Tennessee at 6 p.m. on ESPN

USC at Utah at 6:30 p.m. on Pac 12 Network

Women's

Texas at TCU at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville State at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

NHL

Flyers at Sabres at 1 p.m. on NHL Network

Jets at Bruins at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Hurricanes at Devils at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Coyotes at Rangers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Senators at Capitals at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Canadiens at Avalanche at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Red Wings at Predators at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Blackhawks at Wild at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Flames at Oilers at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Lightning at Sharks at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Golf

The American Express: Third round from 3 to 7 p.m. on Golf Channel

NFL

Bengals at Titans at 4:30 p.m. on CBS

49ers at Packers at 8:15 p.m. on Fox

NBA

Thunder at Cavaliers at 8 p.m. on NBA TV

UFC 270 on ESPN+

Rodolfo Viera vs. Wellington Turman at 10 p.m.

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov after first fight

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho after second fight

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo after third fight

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane after fourth fight

Boxing

Gary Russell Jr. vs. Mark Magsayo at 11 p.m. (estimated) on Showtime

Sunday

Tennis

Australian Open from 11:30 p.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Sunday on ESPN+; from 9 to 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2; from 11:30 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday on ESPN+

Soccer

Premier League: Burnley at Arenal at 9 a.m. on USA

Premier League: Brighton at Leicester at 9 a.m. on Peacock

Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace at 9 a.m. on USA

Serie A: Salernitana at Napoli at 9 a.m. on beIN Sports

La Liga: Elche at Real Madrid at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Spurs at Chelsea at 11:30 a.m. on Peacock

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Serie A: Juventus at AC Milan at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

Ligue 1: State de Reims at PSG at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

La Liga: Barcelona at Alaves at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

College basketball

Men's

Butler at Providence at noon on FS1

Northwestern at Purdue at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Xavier at Marquette at 2 p.m. on FS1

Arizona at California at 3 p.m. on Pac 12 Network

Memphis at Tulsa at 3 p.m. on ESPN

Michigan at Indiana at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Women's

North Carolina at Georgia Tech at noon on ACC Network

Ole Miss at Kentucky at noon on SEC Network

Ohio State at Rutgers at 1 p.m. on ESPN2

Wake Forest at Louisville at 2 p.m. on ACC Network

Tennessee at Georgia at 2 p.m. on SEC Network

LSU at Florida at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Oklahoma at Kansas State at 2 p.m. on ESPNU

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Plus

Iowa State at Baylor at 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Virginia Tech at NC State at 4 p.m. on ACC Network

Virginia at Duke at 6 p.m. on ACC Network

NHL

Jets at Penguins at 1 p.m. on NHL Network

Senators at Blue Jackets at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Kings at Devils at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Panthers at Kraken at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Blues at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

NFL

Rams at Buccaneers at 3 p.m. on NBC

Bills at Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. on CBS

Golf

The American Express: Final round from 3 to 7 p.m. on Golf Channel

NBA

Lakers at Heat at 6 p.m. on NBA TV

Jazz at Warriors at 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV