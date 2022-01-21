NFL divisional playoffs, Australian Open, UFC title fights pack weekend sports schedule

1/6
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers face the Green Bay Packers in the NFL playoffs at 8:15 p.m. EST Saturday in Green Bay, Wis. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Four NFL divisional-round playoff games, dozens of Australian Open tennis Grand Slam matches, two UFC title fights and hundreds of NBA, college basketball, NHL and soccer games pack this weekend's sports schedule.
A boxing title bout and a PGA Tour golf tournament also will keep sports fans entertained from Friday through Sunday.
The NFL playoffs and the tennis Grand Slam tournament are the main events of the weekend as football teams and tennis players vie for the top prizes in their respective sports.
The Australian Open, which started Monday in Melbourne, runs through Jan. 30. The NFL playoffs conclude with Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif.
NFL playoffs
The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans take the field for the first game of the NFL's divisional-round weekend. Tennessee is a slight favorite. That game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Nashville and airs on CBS.
The Titans are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and earned a first-round bye. The Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round and look to win just their second playoff game in more than three decades.
Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers earned the top seed in the NFC. They host the San Francisco 49ers in another divisional-round game at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Packers are 5.5 or 6-point favorites, according to most sports books. The Packers-49ers game airs on Fox.
Sunday's slate features the other two divisional-round games. Tom Brady's reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in the first game at 3 p.m. on NBC.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs then host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.
The Buccaneers and Chiefs are slight favorites to win and to advance to the NFC and AFC title games, respectively.
Australian Open
The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, continues with dozens of matches this weekend.
Third-round action runs through 7 a.m. EST Friday in the United States. The fourth round continues with live coverage through Sunday. Live Round of 16 coverage runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on ESPN+. Live coverage continues from 9 to 11:30 p.m. each day on ESPN2.
Late tennis matches also air live each day from 11:30 p.m. through 7 a.m. Friday through early Monday on ESPN+.
No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia, No. 2 Aryna Sabalekna of Belarus and No. 13 Naomi Osaka of Japan are among the top women in action Friday on the singles circuit.
No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, No. 5 Andrey Rublev of Russia and No. 6 Rafael Nadal of Spain will be the top men to compete in third-round matches Friday in Melbourne.
UFC title fights
A pair of UFC title fights are on the main card for UFC 270 on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif. The main card features five fights and is expected to start at 10 p.m. EST Saturday on ESPN+. Preliminary fights start at 8 p.m. and air on ESPN and ESPN+.
Francis Ngannou (16-3) and Ciryl Gane (10-0) face off in the main event. The co-main event features Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) and Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1).
Ngannou won the heavyweight title in March with a knockout of Sipe Miocic. Gane won an interim heavyweight belt with a win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.
Ngannou won each of his last five fights, while Gane remains undefeated.
Moreno became the first Mexican-born UFC champion with a submission of Figueiredo in a flyweight title fight at UFC 263 in June. The two fought to a draw in their first matchup in 2020. Figueiredo won five-consecutive fights before the draw.
Moreno's last loss came in 2018. Gane is a slight favorite to beat Ngannou. Moreno is expected to retain his title.
The main card also features a middleweight fight between Rodolfo Vieira and Wellington Turman. Cody Stamann will face Said Nurmagomedov in a bantamweight fight. The final fight before the co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Michel Pereira and Andre Fialho.
Weekend schedule (all times EST)
Friday
Tennis
Australian Open from 11:30 p.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday on ESPN+; from 9 to 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2; from 11:30 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday on ESPN+
Soccer
Premier League: Norwich at Watford at 3 p.m. on USA
La Liga: Real Betis at Espanyol at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Golf
The American Express: Second round from 3 to 7 p.m. on Golf Channel
College basketball
Men's
Illinois at Maryland at 7 p.m. on FS1
Michigan State at Wisconsin at 9 p.m. on FS1
Women's
Colorado at Arizona State at 7 p.m. on Pac 12 Network
NHL
Rangers at Hurricanes at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Penguins at Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Stars at Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Coyotes at Islanders at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Wild at Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. on NHL Network
Panthers at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
Lightning at Ducks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
Blues at Kraken at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
NBA
Bulls at Bucks at 8 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday
Tennis
Australian Open from 11:30 p.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+; from 9 to 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2; from 11:30 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday on ESPN+
Soccer
Premier League: Aston Villa at Everton at 7:30 a.m. on USA
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at TSG Hoffenheim at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Premier League: Wolves at Brentford at 10 a.m. on Peacock
Premier League: Newcastle at Leeds at 10 a.m. on USA
Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United at 10 a.m. on Peacock
Serie A: Venezia at Inter Milan at noon on beIN Sports
Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton at 12:30 p.m. on NBC
La Liga: Celta Vigo at Sevilla at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
La Liga: Valencia at Atletico at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
College basketball
Men's
Syracuse at Duke at noon on ESPN
Villanova at Georgetown at noon on Fox
West Virginia at Texas Tech at noon on ESPN2
Kentucky at Auburn at 1 p.m. on CBS
Oklahoma State at Texas at 2 p.m. on ESPN2
Florida State at Miami at 2 p.m. on ESPN
Colorado State at Air Force at 2 p.m. on FS1
Nebraska at Ohio State at 2:15 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Saint Joseph's at VCU at 2:30 p.m. on USA
Baylor at Oklahoma at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Missouri State at Loyola at 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN
Kansas at Kansas State at 4 p.m. on ESPN+
TCU at Iowa State at 4 p.m. on ESPN2
Notre Dame at Louisville at 4 p.m. on ESPN
East Carolina at Houston at 6 p.m. on ESPN2
LSU at Tennessee at 6 p.m. on ESPN
USC at Utah at 6:30 p.m. on Pac 12 Network
Women's
Texas at TCU at 2 p.m. on ESPN+
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville State at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
NHL
Flyers at Sabres at 1 p.m. on NHL Network
Jets at Bruins at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Hurricanes at Devils at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Coyotes at Rangers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Senators at Capitals at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Canadiens at Avalanche at 7 p.m. on NHL Network
Red Wings at Predators at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Blackhawks at Wild at 9 p.m. on ESPN+
Flames at Oilers at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
Lightning at Sharks at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Golf
The American Express: Third round from 3 to 7 p.m. on Golf Channel
NFL
Bengals at Titans at 4:30 p.m. on CBS
49ers at Packers at 8:15 p.m. on Fox
NBA
Thunder at Cavaliers at 8 p.m. on NBA TV
UFC 270 on ESPN+
Rodolfo Viera vs. Wellington Turman at 10 p.m.
Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov after first fight
Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho after second fight
Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo after third fight
Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane after fourth fight
Boxing
Gary Russell Jr. vs. Mark Magsayo at 11 p.m. (estimated) on Showtime
Sunday
Tennis
Australian Open from 11:30 p.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Sunday on ESPN+; from 9 to 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2; from 11:30 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday on ESPN+
Soccer
Premier League: Burnley at Arenal at 9 a.m. on USA
Premier League: Brighton at Leicester at 9 a.m. on Peacock
Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace at 9 a.m. on USA
Serie A: Salernitana at Napoli at 9 a.m. on beIN Sports
La Liga: Elche at Real Madrid at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+
Premier League: Spurs at Chelsea at 11:30 a.m. on Peacock
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Serie A: Juventus at AC Milan at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports
Ligue 1: State de Reims at PSG at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports
La Liga: Barcelona at Alaves at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
College basketball
Men's
Butler at Providence at noon on FS1
Northwestern at Purdue at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Xavier at Marquette at 2 p.m. on FS1
Arizona at California at 3 p.m. on Pac 12 Network
Memphis at Tulsa at 3 p.m. on ESPN
Michigan at Indiana at 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Women's
North Carolina at Georgia Tech at noon on ACC Network
Ole Miss at Kentucky at noon on SEC Network
Ohio State at Rutgers at 1 p.m. on ESPN2
Wake Forest at Louisville at 2 p.m. on ACC Network
Tennessee at Georgia at 2 p.m. on SEC Network
LSU at Florida at 2 p.m. on ESPN+
Oklahoma at Kansas State at 2 p.m. on ESPNU
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Plus
Iowa State at Baylor at 3 p.m. on ESPN2
Virginia Tech at NC State at 4 p.m. on ACC Network
Virginia at Duke at 6 p.m. on ACC Network
NHL
Jets at Penguins at 1 p.m. on NHL Network
Senators at Blue Jackets at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
Kings at Devils at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Panthers at Kraken at 9 p.m. on ESPN+
Blues at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
NFL
Rams at Buccaneers at 3 p.m. on NBC
Bills at Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. on CBS
Golf
The American Express: Final round from 3 to 7 p.m. on Golf Channel
NBA
Lakers at Heat at 6 p.m. on NBA TV
Jazz at Warriors at 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV