Jan. 20, 2022 / 7:00 PM

Green Bay Packers activate veteran WR Randall Cobb off injured reserve

By Connor Grott
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, shown Sept. 23, 2018, hasn't played since Week 12 due to a core muscle injury that required surgery. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Just days before Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers activated veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb off injured reserve Thursday.

Cobb missed the Packers' last five games of the regular season due to a core muscle injury that required surgery. He was injured Nov. 28 against the Los Angeles Rams and underwent the procedure during the team's bye week, later going on injured reserve.

The Packers designated Cobb for return on Dec. 30. His three-week practice window ended Thursday, requiring his activation to the team's 53-man roster.

"The past four years I've been watching the playoffs from the couch," Cobb told reporters. "I haven't seen the playoffs since 2016, so I'm really excited for the opportunity to be out there and help contribute."

RELATED Bengals-Titans, 49ers-Packers start weekend's NFL divisional round

After short stints with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 and the Houston Texans in 2020, Cobb returned to the Packers last off-season as part of a trade. Before joining Dallas, the wideout had spent his first eight NFL seasons in Green Bay.

In 12 games this season, Cobb notched 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns on 39 targets.

Also Thursday, the Packers listed fellow receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling as doubtful for Saturday's postseason game because of the back injury he suffered in the regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions. He managed to practice Tuesday, but he didn't participate the rest of the week.

RELATED Eagles plan to bring back QB Jalen Hurts as 2022 starter

Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is on the roster but hasn't played since Week 4 due to a shoulder ailment, was listed as questionable on the Packers' injury report. Starting left tackle David Bakhtiari also was listed as questionable on the report.

