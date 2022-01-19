Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 19, 2022 / 1:36 PM

Eagles plan to bring back QB Jalen Hurts as 2022 starter

By Alex Butler
1/5
Eagles plan to bring back QB Jalen Hurts as 2022 starter
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 61.3% of his passes this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles intend to bring back Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback in 2022, despite his struggles as a passer in 2021, general manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Wednesday.

Roseman and Sirianni made the comments at a joint news conference. The Eagles' 2021 season ended with a 31-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

Advertisement

"Jalen knows where he stands with us. He knows he's our quarterback," Sirianni told reporters. "I thought he did a great job of getting better throughout the year. There's no secrets there. He knows he's our guy."

Hurts joined the Eagles as a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback completed 52% of his throws for 1,061 yards, six scores and four interceptions in four starts his rookie year.

Advertisement
RELATED Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says 'sorry' for NFL referee criticism

He completed 61.3% of his passes for 3,144 yards, 16 scores and nine interceptions in 15 starts in 2021. Hurts also ran for 784 yards and 10 scores this season.

The Eagles ranked 25th in passing yards and passing touchdowns, but owned the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL in terms of yards and touchdowns.

"When we talk about Jalen and the growth he had, first-year starter, second-year player, leading this team to the playoffs ... I'm tremendously impressed by his work ethic and his leadership," Roseman said.

RELATED Seattle Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.

"The last time we talked [to reporters] was during training camp and we said we wanted to see him take the bull by the horn, and he certainly did that."

Hurts, 23, dealt with a high-ankle sprain in the second half of the season, but still managed to help the Eagles earn the final seed in the NFC playoffs. He completed 23 of 43 passes for 258 yards, a score and two interceptions in the Eagles' loss to the Buccaneers.

"We've got to do whatever we can to continue to help him develop. And how do we do that? By surrounding him with really good players," Roseman said.

RELATED Cardinals safety Budda Baker 'doing good' after violent collision with Rams

"Players continue to grow -- that's a huge part of developing. They grow. How they are in their second year is not how they're going to be in Year 4,5,6,7, and they're also products of the people around them. That's on us to continue to build this team."

Advertisement

The Eagles own three picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The NFC East franchise used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith. They also used a first-round pick to select former TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Roseman was asked if the Eagles could use their draft capital to move up in the draft order or in a potential trade for a premier veteran quarterback. The Eagles general manager he will continue to evaluate the roster and "find ways to build assets."

The 2022 NFL Draft is April 28 to 30 in Las Vegas. The Eagles' first-round draft slots currently sit at No. 15, No. 16 and No. 19 overall.

Latest Headlines

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says 'sorry' for NFL referee criticism
NFL // 4 hours ago
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says 'sorry' for NFL referee criticism
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott "deeply regrets" critical comments he made about officials and is "sorry" for condoning fans throwing objects onto the field after the Dallas Cowboys' playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, he tweeted.
Seattle Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.
NFL // 19 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks have parted ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. on the heels of the franchise's worst season in more than a decade.
Cardinals safety Budda Baker 'doing good' after violent collision with Rams
NFL // 1 day ago
Cardinals safety Budda Baker 'doing good' after violent collision with Rams
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- All-Pro safety Budda Baker, who was involved in a violent collision in the Arizona Cardinals' wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams and taken to a hospital, is "doing good," he tweeted Tuesday morning.
Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock, coaching search continues
NFL // 1 day ago
Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock, coaching search continues
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Mike Mayock just days after their season ended with a playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the AFC West franchise announced.
Matthew Stafford, Rams crush Cardinals, advance to divisional round
NFL // 1 day ago
Matthew Stafford, Rams crush Cardinals, advance to divisional round
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford earned his first career playoff win, throwing for two scores and running for another in a dominant Los Angeles Rams victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 NFL wild-card round.
College football: Georgia defensive stars Dean, Walker, Cine to enter NFL Draft
NFL // 4 days ago
College football: Georgia defensive stars Dean, Walker, Cine to enter NFL Draft
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Just a few days removed from their national title win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs defensive stars Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker and Lewis Cine all declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.
NFL playoffs: Patriots' Isaiah Wynn out vs. Bills; Eagles' Miles Sanders to play
NFL // 4 days ago
NFL playoffs: Patriots' Isaiah Wynn out vs. Bills; Eagles' Miles Sanders to play
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- New England Patriots starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn will miss Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills because of ankle and hip injuries, the team announced.
College football: Alabama star WR Jameson Williams to enter NFL Draft
NFL // 5 days ago
College football: Alabama star WR Jameson Williams to enter NFL Draft
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Alabama Crimson Tide star wide receiver Jameson Williams will skip his senior season and enter the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced Thursday on social media.
Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after one season
NFL // 5 days ago
Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after one season
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans on Thursday fired head coach David Culley after just one season following the team's disappointing 4-13 record in the 2021 campaign.
Freezing temperatures, snow, rain could impact NFL wild-card playoffs
NFL // 6 days ago
Freezing temperatures, snow, rain could impact NFL wild-card playoffs
MIAMI, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- While two games will be played indoors during the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, freezing temperatures, snow flurries, rain and strong winds could impact four others.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, transferring to USC
College football: Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, transferring to USC
For Novak Djokovic, French Open, U.S. Open in doubt due to being unvaccinated
For Novak Djokovic, French Open, U.S. Open in doubt due to being unvaccinated
Lusia Harris, only woman officially drafted by NBA team, dies at 66
Lusia Harris, only woman officially drafted by NBA team, dies at 66
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says 'sorry' for NFL referee criticism
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says 'sorry' for NFL referee criticism
Australian Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Sabalenka advance, top Americans ousted
Australian Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Sabalenka advance, top Americans ousted
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement