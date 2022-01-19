Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield has shoulder surgery, eyes return to 'true self'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, shown Jan. 3, 2022, had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Dr. Orr Limpisvasti, who is the orthopedic surgeon for the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, performed the procedure on Mayfield's left shoulder in Los Angeles. Advertisement

"Surgery went great. Was a complete success," Mayfield said in a video posted to Twitter. "Now it's on to the road to recovery. It's one of those steps to get back to my true self. ... This is not the end of my story."

Thanks to Dr. Limpisvasti and his team for performing a successful surgery. This is only going to be a minor bump in the road.. excited to get healthy and back to my normal self. Thank y'all and God Bless. pic.twitter.com/cRVdkB6t9d— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 19, 2022 RELATED Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians fined $50K for hitting player

The Browns said in a statement that the likely time period for Mayfield's recovery is four to six months. According to ESPN, the former No. 1 overall pick will begin physical therapy on his injured shoulder next week.

Mayfield, who suffered the injury in Week 2 and played through the ailment for the remainder of the season, will begin light throwing in April and should be able to take part in the Browns' off-season program on a limited basis, the team said.

Advertisement

With the Browns already eliminated from the playoffs, Mayfield sat out the team's regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 9.

RELATED Eagles plan to bring back QB Jalen Hurts as 2022 starter

Mayfield appeared in 14 games and ended the 2021 season with career worsts in passing yards (3,010), touchdowns (17), completions (253) and QBR (35.2). He also was sacked a career-high 43 times.

The 26-year-old Mayfield will be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2022. He will earn about $19 million next season after the Browns exercised his fifth-year option last off-season.