Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. (R), shown Dec. 30, 2018, led the Seahawks' defense for the past four seasons.

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks have parted ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. on the heels of the franchise's worst season in more than a decade. The Seahawks also announced Tuesday that defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis was fired. Advertisement

ESPN reported that Seattle has already started its search for a new defensive coordinator. The Seahawks requested permission to speak with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who has coordinated and coached NFL defensive backs for decades.

Norton, 55, was a longtime assistant of head coach Pete Carroll and served as the Seahawks' defensive coordinator for the past four seasons. During the 2021 season, the Seahawks finished fifth worst in yards allowed per game (379.1).

"Defensively, we didn't start fast enough in this season again," Carroll said a day after Seattle's regular-season finale. "That's two times in a row we didn't start fast enough, and we found ourselves and put up some good numbers that indicate how you're playing. All of that just didn't happen soon enough."

In four seasons under Norton, the Seahawks finished 11th, 22nd, 15th and tied for 11th in points allowed. Seattle was 16th, 26th, 22nd and 28th in yards allowed.

Curtis joined Carroll's coaching staff in 2015 as an assistant secondary coach in charge of safeties. He was promoted to defensive passing game coordinator in 2018.