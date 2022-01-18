Cardinals safety Budda Baker 'doing good' after violent collision with Rams

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (32) was treated at a Los Angeles area hospital Monday after he sustained a concussion in the third quarter of a playoff game in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- All-Pro safety Budda Baker, who was involved in a violent collision in the Arizona Cardinals' wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams and taken to a hospital, is "doing good," he tweeted Tuesday morning. Baker was involved in the collision with about 1:45 remaining in the third quarter of the Cardinals' 34-11 setback Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Rams running back Cam Akers took a handoff on a second-and-2 from the 17-yard line at the start of the sequence. Advertisement

Akers sprinted around the left edge and passed the line of scrimmage. He then lowered his helmet near the 12-yard line and met Baker for a hard hit. Both players went to the ground. Akers got back up to his feet, but Baker stayed on the ground and showed limited movement.

Trainers and coaches ran on the field to check on the star defensive back. Players from both teams also surrounded Baker during a long delay.

Baker was taken off the field on a stretcher, and the Cardinals said he appeared to suffer a concussion. The team later said he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Advertisement Thank you all for the prayers. I am doing good — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) January 18, 2022

Baker was able to move and feel all of his extremities as he left the field. Akers, who celebrated the hit on the field, tweeted late Monday that he didn't know Baker was injured at the time and he has "nothing but respect" for the Cardinals star.

"Prayers up to Budda," Akers wrote.

The 26-year-old safety made four total tackles in the loss. He totaled 98 tackles, seven passes defensed, three interceptions, two sacks and a fumble recovery in 17 regular-season starts in 2021.

The two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection missed just three games through his first five seasons in the league.

Baker joined the Cardinals as a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

With Monday's victory, the Rams advanced to the NFC divisional round. They will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3 p.m. EST Sunday in Tampa, Fla.