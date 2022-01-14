Trending
Jan. 14, 2022 / 10:43 PM

NFL playoffs: Patriots' Isaiah Wynn out vs. Bills; Eagles' Miles Sanders to play

By Connor Grott
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders, shown Sept. 8, 2019, underwent hand surgery less than three weeks ago. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- New England Patriots starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn will miss Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills because of ankle and hip injuries, the team announced Friday.

Wynn, who protects rookie quarterback Mac Jones' blindside, failed to practice all week after exiting the Patriots' regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He played just nine snaps in that 33-24 loss to the Dolphins.

The 26-year-old Wynn has battled multiple injuries over his NFL career, but the 2018 first-round draft pick proved to be more durable this season. He started 15 games and played 82% of the Patriots' offensive snaps in the regular season.

Wynn, who was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to out on Friday's final injury report, was one of 13 Patriots players listed as questionable for the wild-card matchup against the Bills.

Starting safety Kyle Dugger (hand), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) were among those listed as questionable on the injury report.

The Bills, meanwhile, didn't list any players on their final injury report.

Elsewhere around the league, the Philadelphia Eagles will have running back Miles Sanders for Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sanders will suit up for the Eagles despite undergoing hand surgery less than three weeks ago. He suffered a fracture in his right hand against the New York Giants on Dec. 26 and had surgery the next day.

The 24-year-old Sanders missed the Eagles' final two games of the regular season, but head coach Nick Sirianni suggested the tailback will have a significant role against the Bucs.

"No limitations for Miles," Sirianni told reporters Friday. "He'll be our guy."

Eagles starting defensive end Josh Sweat, however, is questionable with an illness. He has been dealing with abdominal pain throughout the week, according to Sirianni, and missed practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Sweat, who is tied for first on the team with 7.5 sacks this season, returned to the practice facility Friday.

Also Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs ruled out running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Sunday night's wild-card showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Edwards-Helaire, who is the Chiefs' second-leading rusher this season with 517 yards, will miss his third consecutive game due to a nagging shoulder injury.

The LSU product practiced Wednesday for the first time since hurting his shoulder in the Chiefs' Week 16 victory over the Steelers. Kansas City, however, shut him down Thursday and Friday and listed him as out on the final injury report.

"He tested [the shoulder] out a few days ago, and it wasn't quite as good as we thought it might be and he thought it might be," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Darrel Williams, the Chiefs' top backup tailback, was limited in practice this week due to a toe injury. The team listed him as questionable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

