College football: Georgia defensive stars Dean, Walker, Cine to enter NFL Draft

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Just a few days removed from their national title win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs defensive stars Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker and Lewis Cine all declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.
In addition, Bulldogs junior running back Zamir White, senior offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer and junior wide receiver George Pickens announced their intentions to enter this year's draft. Earlier this week, senior tailback James Cook said he was leaving with one year of eligibility left.