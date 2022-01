Houston Texans head coach David Culley, shown Jan. 2 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, led the team to a 4-13 record this past season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans on Thursday fired head coach David Culley after just one season following the team's disappointing 4-13 record in the 2021 campaign. "I'm disappointed, but it's part of the business," Culley told SportsTalk 790 in Houston. "I understand and I move on." Advertisement

Culley told SportsTalk 790 and KRIV-TV in Houston that he had three years remaining on his contract and the rest of his salary is guaranteed. According to NFL Media, the Texans owe Culley another $17 million over the next three years.

League sources told ESPN that Houston also fired offensive coordinator Tim Kelly on Thursday.

The outlet also reported that New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is expected to emerge as the leading candidate for the Texans' head-coaching job.

On Sunday, after the Texans concluded their 4-13 season, Culley told reporters he expected to return for the 2022 campaign. However, the Texans' front office used the past few days to evaluate Culley and ultimately decided to fire him.

The firing comes just one year after the Texans hired Culley, a longtime NFL assistant who became the oldest first-time head coach in league history at age 65. Texans CEO and chairman Cal McNair and general manager Nick Caserio hired Culley in January 2021.

Before joining the Texans, Culley spent two seasons as the Baltimore Ravens' assistant head coach and passing game coordinator. He also worked with the team's wide receivers.

In total, Culley has spent 43 years as an assistant in college football and the NFL.