Jan. 13, 2022 / 8:52 PM

College football: Alabama star WR Jameson Williams to enter NFL Draft

By Connor Grott
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams, shown Jan. 10 before the national title game against Georgia, led the SEC in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this past season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Alabama Crimson Tide star wide receiver Jameson Williams will skip his senior season and enter the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced Thursday on social media.

The All-American wideout led the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards (1,572) and receiving touchdowns (15) this past season.

"First, thank God for making all this possible," Williams wrote on Instagram. "Mom, Dad, my brothers and sisters, thank you for everything. Y'all always have my back since Day 1 and wouldn't be here without y'all.

"Coach [Nick] Saban and Coach [Holmon] Wiggins, thank you for believing in me and the opportunity to show what I can do. My brothers, we been through it all. Wish it could have ended differently but it's nothing but up from here. Bama fans, thank y'all for welcoming me and making Tuscaloosa home for me and my family.

RELATED Alabama WR, NFL prospect Jameson Williams tore ACL, needs surgery

"With all that being said, I am starting the next chapter and taking my talents to the 2022 NFL Draft."

ESPN lists Williams as the top receiver and sixth-overall prospect in the 2022 draft class. However, Williams' draft standing could be negatively impacted due to a significant knee injury that he suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in his left knee against the Georgia Bulldogs, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported that Williams is expected to fully recover and retain his sub-4.3 speed once surgery is completed within the next week.

RELATED NFL draft prospect Jameson Williams wanted to return to title game despite injury

Also Thursday, Alabama offensive tackle and potential top-five selection Evan Neal announced he would be leaving school early for the draft. His announcement came a day after Tide defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, a top-10 prospect at his position, declared for the draft.

Alabama is still awaiting announcements from multiple draft-eligible players, including fellow wide receiver John Metchie III, who led the Crimson Tide in receptions (96) this past season.

RELATED College football: Utah Utes star LB Devin Lloyd declares for 2022 NFL Draft

