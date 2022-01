Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, shown Dec. 31, 2017, guided the franchise to its lone Super Bowl championship in 2018. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears conducted interviews with former Philadelpha Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and current Cleveland Browns executive Glenn Cook for their vacant coach and general manager vacancies Wednesday. The positions opened Monday when the Bears fired former head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on the heels of a 6-11 finish in the 2021 season. Advertisement

Pederson guided the Eagles to their lone Super Bowl championship during the 2017-18 campaign. He had a 42-37-1 record with two division titles and three playoff appearances before getting fired for ending the 2020 season with a 4-11-1 mark.

The 53-year-old Pederson and Nagy are friends from their time together under Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City.

We have completed interviews with general manager candidate Glenn Cook & head coach candidate Doug Pederson.

Cook, meanwhile, has spent six years in the Browns' front office. He served as the team's assistant director of pro scouting from 2016-19 and vice president of player personnel over the past two seasons.

He also was a scouting assistant with the Indianapolis Colts (2011-12) and a pro scout with the Green Bay Packers (2012-15).

The Bears landed at the seventh spot in the 2022 NFL Draft after the season, but that pick belongs to the New York Giants from a past trade.