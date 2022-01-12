Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 12, 2022 / 11:03 PM

College football: Utah Utes star LB Devin Lloyd declares for 2022 NFL Draft

By Connor Grott

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Utah Utes standout linebacker Devin Lloyd announced Wednesday on social media that he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lloyd's decision to declare for the draft was widely expected after he opted to return to Utah for a fourth season despite the possibility of being a first-round pick in the 2021 draft.

Advertisement

The Athletic ranks Lloyd as the top linebacker in this year's draft class, while ESPN has him as the No. 8-ranked player overall in the 2022 draft.

"Utah, I love you," Lloyd said in a video posted to Twitter. "You'll always be a part of my heart and I'm blessed to be a part of your history."

Lloyd was a consensus All-American in the 2021 season, guiding the Utes to their first Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance. He also earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors this past season.

Advertisement

The two-time Butkus Award finalist finished his four-year career with 111 total tackles, eight sacks, four interceptions, one forced fumble and six passes defensed in the 2021 campaign.

Lloyd notched 256 tackles, 16.5 sacks, five picks, two forced fumbles and eight pass breakups over his four seasons at Utah.

Read More

Alabama WR, NFL prospect Jameson Williams tore ACL, needs surgery College football: LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to enter 2022 NFL Draft College football: Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson to enter 2022 NFL Draft

Latest Headlines

Bears interview ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson for head-coaching vacancy
NFL // 1 hour ago
Bears interview ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson for head-coaching vacancy
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears conducted interviews with former Philadelpha Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and current Cleveland Browns executive Glenn Cook for their vacant coach and general manager vacancies Wednesday.
Veteran safety Eric Weddle unretires, joins Los Angeles Rams for playoffs
NFL // 2 hours ago
Veteran safety Eric Weddle unretires, joins Los Angeles Rams for playoffs
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Veteran safety Eric Weddle ended his retirement and signed with the Los Angeles Rams for the playoffs after a season-ending injury to defensive back Jordan Fuller.
Alabama WR, NFL prospect Jameson Williams tore ACL, needs surgery
NFL // 11 hours ago
Alabama WR, NFL prospect Jameson Williams tore ACL, needs surgery
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, a top 2022 NFL Draft prospect, tore the ACL in his left knee and needs surgery, an MRI showed.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers put CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve
NFL // 1 day ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers put CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed veteran cornerback Richard Sherman on injured reserve Tuesday with an Achilles injury, the team announced.
New York Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons
NFL // 1 day ago
New York Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The New York Giants have fired head coach Joe Judge after two losing seasons under the former New England Patriots assistant coach.
NFL draft prospect Jameson Williams wanted to return to title game despite injury
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL draft prospect Jameson Williams wanted to return to title game despite injury
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, a top NFL Draft prospect, sustained a knee injury in the College Football Playoff title game and tried to return, but the medical staff held him out, coach Nick Saban said.
Colts coach Frank Reich doesn't commit to QB Carson Wentz in 2022
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts coach Frank Reich doesn't commit to QB Carson Wentz in 2022
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will "evaluate" Carson Wentz's play this off-season before they commit to bringing him back as the starting quarterback in 2022, coach Frank Reich told reporters.
Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching
NFL // 1 day ago
Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- NFL legend Adrian Peterson plans to return for a 16th season in 2022 and considers a future in coaching, the veteran running back told reporters.
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
MIAMI, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The 2022 NFL playoffs start Saturday with two wild-card round games and continue through Super Bowl LVI, scheduled for Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif. The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers are title favorites.
Detroit Lions part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn
NFL // 2 days ago
Detroit Lions part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- After just one season, the Detroit Lions are moving on from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits making false statements on Australian travel document
Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits making false statements on Australian travel document
College football: 7 Alabama players seek transfer after playoff loss to Georgia
College football: 7 Alabama players seek transfer after playoff loss to Georgia
Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies at 28
Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies at 28
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski out vs. Wake Forest with non-COVID illness
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski out vs. Wake Forest with non-COVID illness
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement