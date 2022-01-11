Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 11, 2022 / 10:35 AM

NFL draft prospect Jameson Williams wanted to return to title game despite injury

By Alex Butler
1/5
NFL draft prospect Jameson Williams wanted to return to title game despite injury
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams is injured after a 40-yard catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, a top NFL Draft prospect, sustained a knee injury in the College Football Playoff title game and tried to return, but the medical staff held him out, coach Nick Saban said.

Saban spoke about Williams' left knee injury at his postgame news conference Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 to claim the National Championship.

Advertisement

Saban said the team will wait for the results of additional scans and tests to determine the severity of the non-contact injury. The Alabama coach appeared to tell Georgia coach Kirby Smart that Williams injured his ACL when the two met at midfield after the final whistle.

"He has a knee injury," Saban said of Williams. "We won't know the extent of the knee injury until we get an MRI. He actually wanted to play in the second half and the medical staff wouldn't let him, which I think was smart because he has a future as a football player."

RELATED Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980

Williams was injured about three minutes into the second quarter. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young took a snap from the Alabama 25-yard line at the start of the sequence. He dropped back in the pocket and launched a pass to the Georgia 45-yard line. Williams caught the pass and turned up the field.

Advertisement

He attempted to make a move on Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick, but his left foot stuck in the turf and he went down in pain.

Alabama staff members then escorted Williams off the field and he did not return. He finished the game with four catches for 65 yards.

RELATED CFP National Championship: Georgia favored in rematch with No. 1 Alabama

The Crimson Tide went on to make field goals on that possession and its next drive to take a 9-3 lead. Georgia bounced back with 10 unanswered points to take a 13-9 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Alabama rallied to take an 18-3 lead with 10:14 remaining, but Georgia scored three unanswered touchdowns down the stretch to seal the victory.

Williams, a junior, is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 28 to 30 in Las Vegas.

RELATED College Football Playoff: Alabama overwhelms Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl

"This guy contributed tremendously to our team all year," Saban said of Williams. "He has great speed. He's a vertical threat. I think our offensive coaches did a great job of utilizing his talent this year.

"He's been very productive. Anytime you lose players like this it has an impact on your team."

Latest Headlines

Colts coach Frank Reich doesn't commit to QB Carson Wentz in 2022
NFL // 2 hours ago
Colts coach Frank Reich doesn't commit to QB Carson Wentz in 2022
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will "evaluate" Carson Wentz's play this off-season before they commit to bringing him back as the starting quarterback in 2022, coach Frank Reich told reporters.
Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching
NFL // 4 hours ago
Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- NFL legend Adrian Peterson plans to return for a 16th season in 2022 and considers a future in coaching, the veteran running back told reporters.
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
NFL // 8 hours ago
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
MIAMI, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The 2022 NFL playoffs start Saturday with two wild-card round games and continue through Super Bowl LVI, scheduled for Feb. 13 in Inglewood, Calif. The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers are title favorites.
Detroit Lions part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn
NFL // 13 hours ago
Detroit Lions part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- After just one season, the Detroit Lions are moving on from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.
New York Giants' Dave Gettleman retires after four seasons as general manager
NFL // 16 hours ago
New York Giants' Dave Gettleman retires after four seasons as general manager
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- New York Giants executive Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday after four seasons as the franchise's general manager.
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
NFL // 1 day ago
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday after they finished the 2021-22 season with a 6-11 record, the team announced.
Vikings fire coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman
NFL // 1 day ago
Vikings fire coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings fired longtime head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday, the team announced.
Miami Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores
NFL // 1 day ago
Miami Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores
MIAMI, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday after a 9-8 season, the team announced.
Raiders slip by Chargers, advance to playoffs
NFL // 1 day ago
Raiders slip by Chargers, advance to playoffs
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Daniel Carlson connected for a 47-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Las Vegas Raiders to a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, helping the franchise clinch a playoff spot for just the second time since 2002.
Dolphins hold off Patriots, finish season 9-8
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins hold off Patriots, finish season 9-8
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen intercepted a lateral, jumped into the end zone and was mobbed by teammates to seal a season-ending 33-24 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace
Australia investigating Djokovic over declaration about travel before arriving in Melbourne
Australia investigating Djokovic over declaration about travel before arriving in Melbourne
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement