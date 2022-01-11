Trending
NFL
Jan. 11, 2022

Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching

By Alex Butler

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- NFL legend Adrian Peterson plans to return for a 16th season in 2022 and considers a future in coaching, the veteran running back told reporters.

Peterson, 36, made the comments Monday at a news conference for the Seattle Seahawks. He started the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans and joined the Seahawks last month.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro totaled 98 yards and two scores on 38 carries in four appearances this season. The Titans signed Peterson in November, but he was waived three weeks later. He appeared in just one game for the Seahawks, before he injured his back.

"I just can't fathom my career ending the way that it did," Peterson told reporters. "So with that, I'm going into the off-season with the mindset to continue to play. I still have love for the game.

"I feel I can compete at a high level still and with an offseason under my belt, with the mindset -- because I'm stronger than I was last year, mentally -- with the mindset that I would go into this offseason with, I feel like I'll be able to do some incredible things, getting healthy and just kind of grinding this offseason with a different mentality. So as of today, I definitely look forward to playing again."

Peterson spent the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions. He also had short stints with the Washington Football Team, Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints. Peterson spent his first 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson, who becomes a free agent in March, said he would consider being a coach after his playing career.

"It's something I've kind of been thinking about," Peterson said. "I talked to my wife as well and she was like, 'Adrian, you are just a different person when you're around football and it shows. So it's something you really should think about and consider.' So for the first time I've actually thought about it and considered going in that direction if and when I'm done playing football. So we'll see where the chips fall."

Peterson, the Vikings' all-time leading rusher, ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,918 rushing yards. His 120 rushing scores ranks fourth all-time. His 126 total scores rank 10th in NFL history.

Rashaad Penny led the Seahawks with 749 yards and six scores on 119 carries in 10 games this season. Alex Collins, Chris Carson and Russell Wilson were the teams other top rushers. Penny ended the season atop the depth chart, ahead of DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer.

Carson, the Seahawks' top rusher from 2018 through 2020, was placed on the reserve/injured list in October and missed 13 games.

