NFL
Jan. 11, 2022 / 10:41 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers put CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve

By Connor Grott
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman, shown Jan. 27, 2020, was moved back to injured reserve with an Achilles injury. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed veteran cornerback Richard Sherman on injured reserve Tuesday with an Achilles injury, the team announced.

Under the NFL's rules, Sherman won't be able to return this season because it's his second stint on injured reserve. The All-Pro cornerback, however, will remain with the team throughout the playoffs as a mentor and coach for the Bucs' defensive backs.

"Didn't go how I wanted it to but I'm grateful for the opportunity to strap it up again! Look forward to continuing this journey with my teammates and coaching my butt off," Sherman wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for all the support this season. The body gave all it had and I'm grateful."

Due to injury woes in the Buccaneers' secondary early in the 2021 season, Sherman was signed off the street in late September and immediately saw the field, playing all but one snap in the Bucs' 19-17 win over the New England Patriots on Oct. 3.

Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, played three games in 12 days for the Buccaneers despite his extended absence from football. He eventually suffered a hamstring injury in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which sidelined him for six weeks.

The 33-year-old Sherman tried to return in Week 10 at the Washington Football Team, but he sustained a calf injury during warmups and didn't play.

Sherman returned in Week 14 and recorded an interception off Josh Allen in the second quarter of the Buccaneers' 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. Sherman's last action came in Week 16 at the Carolina Panthers, playing just three snaps due to the Achilles injury.

In five games this season, Sherman finished with 11 total tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

