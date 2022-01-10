New York Giants' Dave Gettleman retires after four seasons as general manager

Former New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman (L), shown Aug. 8, 2019, was just the fourth general manager of the Giants since 1979. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- New York Giants executive Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday after four seasons as the franchise's general manager. Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in a joint statement that a search for a new general manager will begin immediately. Advertisement

"This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager," Mara said. "We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching."

Tisch added in the team's statement: "It is an understatement to say John and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field. We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect."

ESPN reported that Giants officials are requesting an interview with Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen. According to the outlet, New York also has requested permission to speak with Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles and two Tennessee Titans executives -- Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort.

The Giants posted a 19-46 combined record with Gettleman as general manager, losing at least 10 games in all four seasons. New York limped to a 4-13 mark in Gettleman's final season at the helm.

"It was a privilege to serve as the general manager of the New York Giants the last four years of my career with this franchise," Gettleman said in a news release. "We obviously have not had the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing.

"However, I have many fond memories here, including two Super Bowl victories, and I wish the team and organization only the best moving forward. There are many good people here who pour their souls into this organization. I am proud to have worked alongside them."

The 70-year-old Gettleman was hired to replace Jerry Reese late in the 2017 season. Gettleman was just the fourth general manager of the Giants since 1979.

Gettleman initially joined the Giants in 1998 and worked in pro personnel. He was promoted to pro personnel director the next year and held that position for 12 seasons before serving as senior pro personnel analyst for the last season of his first stint with the franchise in 2012.

Gettleman served as general manager of the Carolina Panthers from 2013-17 before returning to New York. He also worked for the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos in his NFL career.