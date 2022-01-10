Detroit Lions part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, shown Aug. 29, 2019, joined the Lions in 2021 after serving as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- After just one season, the Detroit Lions are moving on from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. NFL Media reported ahead of the Lions' regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday that Lynn was expected to be fired. After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell wouldn't provide details about the decision until he spoke with Lynn the next day. Advertisement

"I felt like this is just best for both of us," Campbell told reporters Monday. "Look, he came here, took a leap of faith with us, under the impression that he would be calling the plays. And so, it was not going to go that direction again.

"That's not fair to him, either. So, I wish him the best. He's been a true pro. He works his tail off and he gave us everything he had, so I appreciate him for that. He's a pro."

Lynn joined the Lions in 2021 after spending the past four seasons as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. However, Campbell said Lynn "just wasn't a fit" on the Lions' coaching staff.

"It's hard to really, truly pinpoint," Campbell said. "Sometimes it just doesn't work out the way you want, and that's really the best answer I can give you."

Campbell replaced Lynn as the Lions' offensive play-caller coming off the bye in Week 10 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lynn never regained those responsibilities in the 2021 campaign.

The Lions finished the 2021 season with a 3-13-1 record.