Miami Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who was fired Monday, led the team to a 9-8 record in 2021-22. Photo by the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday after a 9-8 season, the team announced. Flores led the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three seasons. The longtime New England Patriots assistant was hired in 2019. The Dolphins beat the Patriots 33-24 in their season finale Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Advertisement

"I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a news release.

"After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be, and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.

"I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future."

The Dolphins got off to a 1-7 start in 2021, but went on a seven-game winning streak to get to 8-7. They then lost to the Tennessee Titans and were eliminated from playoff contention.

The 2021-22 Dolphins ranked 22nd in points per game and 16th in points allowed. They owned the second-worst rushing offense in the NFL, in terms of rushing yards per attempt.

The next Dolphins coach will be the 12th different person to coach a game for the AFC East franchise since Don Shula's final season in 1995. Adam Gase, who coached before Flores took over, also lasted for just three seasons.