Jan. 10, 2022 / 10:37 AM

Miami Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who was fired Monday, led the team to a 9-8 record in 2021-22. Photo by the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday after a 9-8 season, the team announced.

Flores led the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three seasons. The longtime New England Patriots assistant was hired in 2019. The Dolphins beat the Patriots 33-24 in their season finale Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a news release.

"After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be, and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.

RELATED Dolphins hold off Patriots, finish season 9-8

"I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future."

The Dolphins got off to a 1-7 start in 2021, but went on a seven-game winning streak to get to 8-7. They then lost to the Tennessee Titans and were eliminated from playoff contention.

The 2021-22 Dolphins ranked 22nd in points per game and 16th in points allowed. They owned the second-worst rushing offense in the NFL, in terms of rushing yards per attempt.

RELATED Steelers' T.J. Watt ties single-season NFL sack record

The next Dolphins coach will be the 12th different person to coach a game for the AFC East franchise since Don Shula's final season in 1995. Adam Gase, who coached before Flores took over, also lasted for just three seasons.

RELATED Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner ruled out for season finale with knee injury

