Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (pictured) tied Michael Strahan's record-setting sack total from 2001 in a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt tied the NFL's single-season sack record with a takedown of quarterback Tyler Huntley in the second quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore. Watt recorded sack No. 22.5 on the season about 25 seconds before halftime of the 16-13 triumph at M&T Bank Stadium. The sack tied former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan's mark from 2001. Advertisement

"It's definitely a cool thing," Watt told reporters at his postgame news conference. "I don't know if any of it has really hit me.

"It's not just myself. There are so many great players and coaches and schemes and a lot of selfless in the locker room that allow me to make plays."

The Ravens faced a 1st and goal play from the 3-yard line at the start of Sunday's sequence. Huntley called for the snap, faked and handoff and dropped back in the pocket.

He stepped up to avoid the Steelers pass rush, but Watt jumped through the crowd and wrapped up the Ravens quarterback. He then twisted Huntley to the ground and celebrated his achievement.

Watt totaled five tackles, three quarterback hits and a pass defensed in the victory.

Strahan recorded his record sack total in 16 games in 2001. Watt recorded his 22.5 sacks in 15 appearances.

The Steelers victory could lead to a playoff berth if the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders don't tie in their Sunday Night Football matchup.