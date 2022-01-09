Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio after 7-10 season

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio posted a 19-30 record in three seasons with the franchise. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos fired coach Vic Fangio on Sunday after a 7-10 season, the team announced. "This morning, [general manager] George Paton and I informed Vic of the decision to part ways with him as head coach of the Denver Broncos," Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. Advertisement

"For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos. I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired."

Ellis said Paton will "have full authority" to pick the Broncos next coach.

"Looking ahead, there's a lot of work to be done for us to take the next step," Paton said.

"Winning is not easy, and we're going to embrace the opportunity to improve in every single area of our operation.

"Our search to find the next head coach of the Broncos will be a comprehensive, collaborative process. We're approaching it with an open mind and look forward to spending time with some outstanding candidates."

Fangio, 63, posted a 19-30 record in his three seasons with the AFC West franchise. He was hired in 2019 to replace fired coach Vance Jospeh. Joseph lasted two seasons in Denver.

The Broncos won their first three games this season, but then lost four consecutive games. They also ended the season with four consecutive losses, including a 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in Denver.

"It was an honor and privilege to serve as head coach of the Denver Broncos," Fangio said. "I want to thank John Elway and Joe Ellis for giving me the opportunity to be part of this storied franchise and special community when they hired me three seasons ago.

"Over the past year, I am grateful to have been able to work with George Paton, one of -- in my opinion -- our league's best general managers. Broncos fans, you have a great one in George.

The Broncos defense allowed the third-fewest points per game this season. The Broncos offense ranked 22nd in points per game.

"The foundation is in place for this team to accomplish great things," Fangio said. "The future is bright for the Denver Broncos, and I wish the organization nothing but the best."