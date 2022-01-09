Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 9, 2022 / 3:24 PM

Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio after 7-10 season

By Alex Butler
Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio after 7-10 season
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio posted a 19-30 record in three seasons with the franchise. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos fired coach Vic Fangio on Sunday after a 7-10 season, the team announced.

"This morning, [general manager] George Paton and I informed Vic of the decision to part ways with him as head coach of the Denver Broncos," Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement.

Advertisement

"For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos. I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired."

Ellis said Paton will "have full authority" to pick the Broncos next coach.

RELATED Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner ruled out for season finale with knee injury

"Looking ahead, there's a lot of work to be done for us to take the next step," Paton said.

"Winning is not easy, and we're going to embrace the opportunity to improve in every single area of our operation.

"Our search to find the next head coach of the Broncos will be a comprehensive, collaborative process. We're approaching it with an open mind and look forward to spending time with some outstanding candidates."

RELATED Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out again due to ankle injury

Fangio, 63, posted a 19-30 record in his three seasons with the AFC West franchise. He was hired in 2019 to replace fired coach Vance Jospeh. Joseph lasted two seasons in Denver.

Advertisement

The Broncos won their first three games this season, but then lost four consecutive games. They also ended the season with four consecutive losses, including a 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in Denver.

"It was an honor and privilege to serve as head coach of the Denver Broncos," Fangio said. "I want to thank John Elway and Joe Ellis for giving me the opportunity to be part of this storied franchise and special community when they hired me three seasons ago.

RELATED Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt designated to return from injured reserve

"Over the past year, I am grateful to have been able to work with George Paton, one of -- in my opinion -- our league's best general managers. Broncos fans, you have a great one in George.

The Broncos defense allowed the third-fewest points per game this season. The Broncos offense ranked 22nd in points per game.

"The foundation is in place for this team to accomplish great things," Fangio said. "The future is bright for the Denver Broncos, and I wish the organization nothing but the best."

Latest Headlines

Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner ruled out for season finale with knee injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner ruled out for season finale with knee injury
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks ruled out All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out again due to ankle injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out again due to ankle injury
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth consecutive game because of a nagging right ankle injury.
Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt designated to return from injured reserve
NFL // 1 day ago
Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt designated to return from injured reserve
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt was designated to return from injured reserve Friday, opening a 21-day practice window for the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Australian Open: Djokovic lauds fans, tennis players split on vaccine exemption
NFL // 2 days ago
Australian Open: Djokovic lauds fans, tennis players split on vaccine exemption
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic took to Instagram on Friday to thank fans for support amid his prohibited entrance to Australia, which puts his Australian Open participation in limbo. Fellow tennis players remain split on the situation.
NFL finales, golf champions tourney, basketball fill weekend sports slate
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL finales, golf champions tourney, basketball fill weekend sports slate
MIAMI, Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The college football bowl season is nearly over, but the last week of the NFL regular season takes place this weekend. Golf's Tournament of Champions and NBA and college basketball games also fill the weekend schedule.
College football: LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to enter 2022 NFL Draft
NFL // 2 days ago
College football: LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to enter 2022 NFL Draft
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will enter the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced Thursday through The Players' Tribune.
Baltimore Ravens put Pro Bowl FB Patrick Ricard on injured reserve
NFL // 2 days ago
Baltimore Ravens put Pro Bowl FB Patrick Ricard on injured reserve
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens placed Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard on injured reserve Thursday, meaning the team will be without one of its best blockers for a key divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially release WR Antonio Brown
NFL // 2 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially release WR Antonio Brown
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Four days after Antonio Brown removed his equipment and jogged off the field in the middle of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially released the embattled receiver.
Antonio Brown accuses Bruce Arians, Buccaneers of 'cover-up' in lengthy statement
NFL // 3 days ago
Antonio Brown accuses Bruce Arians, Buccaneers of 'cover-up' in lengthy statement
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- In his first comments since abruptly leaving during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets on Sunday, receiver Antonio Brown said he was forced to play on an injured ankle that will require surgery.
NFL teams could lose draft picks, receive fines for improper draft interviews
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL teams could lose draft picks, receive fines for improper draft interviews
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ahead of the 2022 draft, the NFL has issued a warning to all teams that they could forfeit draft picks or receive significant fines if club representatives act inappropriately during interviews with draft prospects.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Connecticut high school hockey player dies after collision on ice
Connecticut high school hockey player dies after collision on ice
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out again due to ankle injury
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out again due to ankle injury
NFL playoffs: Weird Week 18 scenarios, close races mark finales
NFL playoffs: Weird Week 18 scenarios, close races mark finales
Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially release WR Antonio Brown
Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially release WR Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown accuses Bruce Arians, Buccaneers of 'cover-up' in lengthy statement
Antonio Brown accuses Bruce Arians, Buccaneers of 'cover-up' in lengthy statement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement