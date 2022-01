Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (L), shown Aug. 18, 2016, didn't practice this week because of a knee injury. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

"He's got some swelling and it just didn't loosen up enough," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday. "He's got a tight knee so he can't do it. If he could, if there was any way, he would. He can't."

Cody Barton will start at inside linebacker for the Seahawks on Sunday in Wagner's absence.

Wagner, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, ranks second in the NFL in total tackles (170) this season, trailing only Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (179). Wagner hadn't missed a snap in 2021 until hurting his knee against the Lions.

The 31-year-old Wagner owns the Seahawks' all-time tackles record.

Also Friday, the Seahawks ruled out right tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder) and cornerback John Reid (concussion). The team listed tight end Will Dissly (heel), right guard Gabe Jackson (knee) and defensive end Carlos Dunlap (ankle) as questionable.

The Seahawks (6-10) are scheduled to play the Cardinals (11-5) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.