Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, shown Nov. 28, 2021, injured his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth consecutive game because of a nagging right ankle injury. Jackson failed to practice all week and has practiced just once in the last 26 days since injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12.

In Jackson's absence, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that backup signal-caller Tyler Huntley will start again for the team in their regular-season finale against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

This marks the first time this season that Huntley has been named the starter entering a game. Jackson was listed as questionable on the Ravens' previous three injury reports.

"He's played well. He can play better," Harbaugh said of Huntley. "That's what he is aiming to do this week -- to improve and build on his past performances. I'm looking forward to seeing that happen."

Huntley will be making his fourth career start for the Ravens (8-8), who are trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. In addition to a victory over the Steelers (8-7-1), Baltimore needs the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins to lose Sunday.

Undrafted out of Utah in 2020, Huntley has thrown for 631 yards and rushed for 167 yards with four total touchdowns across his three starts for the Ravens.

Jackson will miss his fifth total game of the 2021 season after missing only two matchups over his first three NFL seasons.